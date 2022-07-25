Arklow theatre director’s career goes from strength to strength

Allan Aynesworth, Evelyn Millard, Irene Vanbrugh and George Alexander in the 1895 London premiere of' The Importance of Being Earnest'. Credit: Alfred Ellis, Baker Street

Arklow native Chris Moran has been making a big impression stateside, with his latest production of Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’ proving a big hit.

The play was performed by the children of Stagedoor Manor, a summer camp and theatre training centre for children based just outside of New York. It’s well-known in America as a launch pad for child actors, with famous former alumni including Robert Downey Jr, Natalie Portman and Broadway star Lea Michele.

“It’s the kind of place children with the acting bug dream of going to”, says Chris.

‘The children at Stagedoor are often on the older side, between 16 and 18. Usually they’re enrolled in a performing arts high school, so there’s quite a high level of talent and professionalism.’

“There are directors, choreographers, stage directors, costume designers, make up artists on staff. They put on around a dozen shows every three weeks during the summer and have eight fully functioning theatres. There’s a huge amount of money behind the camp. It’s unlike anything we have in Europe.”

Chris’ blossoming career has has seen him write and direct in a number of countries, including; Germany, Switzerland, Italy and Luxembourg. Having completed his undergraduate in Galway, he studied at The Lir in Dublin, where he completed his Master of Fine Arts in 2019.

“Between the two degrees I worked with a company that tours around Germany and Switzerland performing Irish traditional music and English language plays I wrote. I also did a residency in Luxembourg earlier this year, about a piece that I’ve been writing.

“My writing tends to come from historical or archival research that I do, that I then turn into a play. I often work with traditional musicians and I’m really interested in incorporating trad music into my work.”

Chris began his summer role with Stagedoor in June this year, after finding the job advertised on a UK stage jobs website. He directs three acting sessions at Stagedoor, with his latest being a production Oscar Wilde’s farcical comedy. The performance represented a huge personal accomplishment for Chris.

“It was a real joy to direct, as I’m a huge fan of Oscar Wilde. A lot of the work I do with children is drawn from his work and this was the first time I actually got to stage a full Wilde play.”

”The set was beautifully crafted. It was preformed outside, with the whole camp watching. We’re talking 500 people all sitting outside, so there was a real festival atmosphere. As the sun went down, and lights came up, the kids brought out blankets and ate popcorn. It was a real spectacle.”

Chris is chuffed with his big opportunity in America but the Arklow man, who usually teaches drama in Dublin every Saturday, says he will remain firmly grounded in Wicklow for the foreseeable future.

“This year I’m a transform associate artist with The Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray. It’s a year long placement with them where they support me through employment and mentorship. The financial stability allows me to peruse my own projects, which is really important to me.”

“The Mermaid position is great. Knowing I’ll have have a foot in Wicklow for the next year – I’m really delighted with that.”