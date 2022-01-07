Arklow swimmers raise €1,536 for Crumlin

Some of the swimmers who took part in the Vincent Kelly swim.

Members of the Kelly family once again took a dip in the sea at Christmas to raise funds for a worthy cause, though this time it was postponed until St Stephen's Day due to the inclement weather on Christmas Day.

The Vincent Kelly swim took place at South Beach in Arklow. The event was in aid of CMRF Crumlin Foundation.

Among those who took part in the swim was Mr Kelly’s grandson, Dean Kelly Farrell, who had major surgery in Crumlin Hospital as a child.

Mr Kelly started the swim as a fundraiser to support the hospital’s work while living in Co Dublin.

"It all started with St Kevin’s Boxing Club in Dun Laoghaire, a 15 year old member of the club died from cancer there,” Mr Kelly said.

"This is our fourth swim in aid of Crumlin, we do it here in Arklow and another group from St Kevin’s does it up in Dublin. We’ve had good support from locals, all of the swimmers had sponsorship cards and we raised €1,536 in Arklow.

"I’m not sure what was raised from the boxers in St Kevin’s in Dublin but we’ll put the money together and give it to Crumlin, though we may not have our usual presentation due to Covid.”

