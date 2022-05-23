Arklow Pottery Heritage Project Team to host second ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ event

The heritage of Arklow Pottery is being brought to life online by a new project.

People who used to work at Arklow Pottery or who have a connection with the famous factory are being asked to share their knowledge and stories at Arklow Library on Thursday, May 26.

It’s an event that’s part of the Arklow Pottery Online project, which aims to create a digital pottery database, photo archive and oral history record capturing the history and heritage of Arklow Pottery. The project, when completed, will be accessible via a new website where it will be available for future generations to engage with and learn about the heritage of one of regions most important social and economic entities.

At the first ‘Trip Down Memory Lane’ event on Saturday, May 14, more than 50 people told their stories of Arklow Pottery to the project team. It was an enlightening day, and one the team hopes to build on this week.

Allison Ryder from the Arklow Town Team said: “There has been a fantastic response to the Arklow Pottery Online project so far, and the project team is delighted that so many people are interested and willing to participate.

"If you worked in the Pottery or in Noritake at any stage please get in touch or come along on Thursday for a chat and a cuppa to share your knowledge and stories!”

The event takes place between 2p.m. and 4p.m. and is open to anyone who worked in Arklow Pottery or had a connection to it, and who would like to contribute their knowledge or stories to the project.

To make a contribution please contact the project team - email arklowpottery@gmail.com or call Allison on 089 4414442 or find details on the Arklow Town Team Facebook page.

This project is funded by the Heritage Council, who awarded it a grant of €20,000 to bring together the stories of Arklow Pottery through video recordings, and to create an online database of backstamps and pottery patterns, as well as a new ‘Arklow Pottery Heritage Trail’ linking key locations related to the Arklow Pottery story.

The next stage of the project will see well-known heritage practitioner Michael Fortune of folklore.ie record the stories of any individuals who would like to go on film.

The project team also welcome anyone to make contact who is knowledgeable about backstamps and patterns to assist antiques expert in coordinating the database.

For anyone with old memorabilia, photographs, video or interesting pottery collections, the team is working with Eamonn & Karen Bermingham of Arklow Photo & Framing to compiling new photography of key pottery pieces and digitizing all the old photos and videos for use on the new website.