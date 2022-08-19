Arklow Music and Arts Group announce first ever ‘Culture Crawl’

The Arklow Music and Arts Group (AMA) have announced their inaugural Culture Crawl as part of The Arts Council’s long running Culture Night, which happens on Friday, September 23.

Hosted by AMA and volunteers from the Asgard Theatre, the free event is supported by Wicklow County Council Arts Office. Featuring musicians, bands, artists, poets, actors and more, the Culture Crawl will lead the public through the streets of Arklow, stopping off at cultural and historic sites along the way. From trad to jazz, there will be something to suit all tastes.

Orgainser Yvonne Kenny said, “We're really excited and delighted to announce our Culture Crawl. We will keep the details a secret for the moment, as a surprise, but we hope you will all come along on the night!”

Curated and managed by Arklow Music and Arts, the Arklow Culture Crawl will begin at Saint Saviour’s Church on the Coolgreany Road at 6:55pm, setting off at 7pm sharp and finishing at 10pm. Make sure to have your walking shoes on!

No booking is required. For more information call Yvonne Kenny at 086-8674511.