Arklow Maritime Museum broadens town history collections with new wing

From left: William Breslin with Peter Murphy, Jim Rees, Diarmuid Murphy, Brian Carty and Shay Breen, the staff from Arklow Maritime Museum.

From left: Jimmy Tyrrell with Capt. Danny O’Neill, Ann McGovern, Jim Rees, Karen Birmingham, Eamonn Birmingham, Aisling Rees and Michael Fitzgerald who make up the Arklow Maritime Museum Committee.

The new wing has doubled the size of the Arklow Maritime Museum at a cost of €140,000, which was funded by a Wicklow Partnership Leadership Programme grant and fundraising from local business.

"A knowledge of the past is needed to explain the present,” said the Arklow Maritime Museum Chairman, as he proudly opened a new wing that allows the cultural space to provide a fuller history of the town, not just it’s maritime heritage.

Officially opened by Captain Danny O’Neill in the Bridgewater Centre on the last Monday in March, the €140,000 project was funded by the Wicklow Partnership Leader Programme and fundraising from local businesses, and has doubled the size of the museum.

Chairman of the museum, Jim Rees, explained why history is necessary for the well-being of a community.

“Imagine waking up one morning with amnesia,” he mused. “No idea who you are or how you came to be where you are. How could you plan your day? What will you do tomorrow?

"A community, a country, is like that. A knowledge of the past is needed to explain the present. Only then can we plan for the future.”

He added: “Since its inception in 1974, the museum has been focused solely on our maritime heritage. Vital as that is, it is only one aspect of Arklow’s long and varied history.

"We needed more space to include aspects such as archaeology in the area, the Viking connections and the importance of the medieval period.

“Of course, our important maritime collections are still a major factor in the story we have to tell, but now we can widen the context.”

It had been hoped to have the occasion open to all, but the recent upsurge in Covid figures prompted a late decision to constrict numbers to those who had been essential to the project’s success.

Master of ceremonies was Jimmy Tyrrell, who gave a brief background on the formation of the museum nearly fifty years ago and its progress over the five decades, also spoke of its aims for the future.

Brian Carty, CEO of Wicklow Partnership, who granted aided the project through the EU Leader Programme, congratulated everyone who had been involved in making the project such a success.

“Wicklow Partnership are delighted to have been part of the project,” he sais. “It is an excellent example of what can be achieved when a community group is backed by a mix of public and private funding.”

The museum, complete with new wing, is open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.