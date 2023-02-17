Arklow embraces Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Heart Unit

Karen O'Reilly receiving a check-up from Joan Stuart of the Irish Heart Foundation inside the foundation's mobile unit outside Arklow Library on Wednesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Brian Kelly having his blood pressure checked by Helen from the Irish Heart Foundation inside the foundation's mobile unit outside Arklow Library on Wednesday. Pic: Jim Campbell

There was a fantastic buzz around Arklow earlier this month when the Irish Heart Foundation’s Mobile Health Unit came to town.

The IHF Mobile Health Unit was parked outside Arklow library throughout the day, with the public invited into the library afterwards for a hot cuppa and a chat.

In total, 48 people availed of the unit’s free heart health check service, which was conducted by expert nurses who checked blood pressure, pulse and offered advice on how to help maintain and boost heart health.

Kathy Scott, Executive Librarian at Arklow Library said: “We had a really great turnout on the day and the staff from the Mobile Health Unit were flat out all day. They were so friendly and encouraging, and I think the public really appreciated that.

“Because of where it was parked, at the back of the Municipal building, where there is lots of parking, it was so convenient for people to attend.

"We had refreshments in the library afterwards, which went down very well. All in all, it was j ust a fantastic community event, with a really positive message .”