Arklow dancers light up the RDS

Nineteen girls from Arklow Dance Studios were on stage in the RDS at the Perform Ireland Performing Arts Festival on the weekend of November 26 to 28.

The festival, which was postponed in February, brought 2,000 performers together across two stages and had hundreds of workshops. Dance schools from Ireland and abroad attended it.

"We have nineteen girls on our elite team aged between eight and eighteen,” said Frances Ryan from Arklow Dance Studios.

"In the RDS they performed a mixture of hip hop, acrobatic arts, jazz, and lyrical dancing.

“They put a lot of effort into their preparations, along with their regular classes they met up on two Sundays per month for four hours since the studio reopened in September.

“They’ve been really dedicated, I haven’t heard a negative word from them about the extra practice.

“They loved being up on stage again. After eighteen months it was great for them to have a real-life audience again and getting to put on a costume and do their hair and make-up.

"I’d like to thank the two teachers who choreographed the performance, Tasha Maguire and Lauren Glynn, and of course the parents who chauffeur the kids in and out for classes.”