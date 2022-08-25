Arklow Cinema to show special screening of ‘Michael Collins’

A special screening of 'Michael Collins' the movie will take place at Arklow Omniplex on September 6.

Arklow’s Omniplex cinema will mark the 100th anniversary of the death of General Michael Collins with a special screening of Neil Jordan’s critically acclaimed biopic.

The special screening takes place on Tuesday September 6 at 7pm, in Omniplex Arklow, with the film also shown simultaneously at 18 other Omniplex Cinemas across the country.

It has been 26 years since the release of the movie and, for some, this will be their first opportunity to see it on the big screen. Local Fine Gael Councillor, Sylvester Bourke, is looking forward to seeing it on a cinema screen again, and is particularly excited to share the experience with his daughter.

“I’m really looking forward to bringing my daughter to it,” Cllr Bourke said. “She watched the film for the Junior Certificate, but wants to go and see it again – which is really great to hear.

“While not 100 per cent accurate, it is still a very entertaining and important movie. It’s highly recommended for everybody, especially the younger generation. It will give them a greater depth of understanding about the formation of our state.”

Tickets are now available for €6 through the Eventbrite link Special Screening of "Michael Collins" | Eventbrite (or search “special screening of Michael Collins” on Eventbrite).

Ttickets will not be available from Omniplex.