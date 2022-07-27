Wicklow

Are you in our Bray Air Display gallery?

Bray Air Show. Natalie Finnie, Sam King, Natasha Devereux, Sharon Grant, Nickcola Manning
Bray Air Show. Sean and John Ryan with kids Sean and John
Bray Air Show. Robyn Duffin Lyons, Lorraine Duffin and Lorna Duffin
Bray Air Show. Jack, Jacinta, Freddie, Charlie, Chloe and John with dog Lucy
Bray Air Show. Claire and Charlie O'Neill, Linda Healy, Orla McDonald
Bray Air Show. Catherine and Kyle Anderson, Wicklow District manager Lorraine Gallagher, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy with daughter Maebh
Bray Air Show. Wicklow Fire Service: Pat Kearns, JJ Earls, Ian McHendry, Brian Murray, Lee Gibson, Stuart Conaty
Bray Air Show. Neil Finnie, Tony Crimmins, Johnpaul Manning, Keith Manning, John Clare, Rowan St John Devereux
Bray Air Show. Daniel Styza
Bray Air Show. Ciaran Daly, Alan Hughes and Dan Barry
Bray Air Show. Andrew, John, Martha and Ellen Andrews
Bray Air Show. Paddy O'Gorman, Shane Parle, Liam Somers, Cathal Byrne and Sean Keogh from Arklow
Bray Air Show. Locky Flanagan, Martin O'Brien and Papa O'Toole watching the action from Bray harbour
Bray Air Show. Brendan, Tristan and Alex Fitzpatrick
Bray Air Show. Bray lifeguards Tomás McDonald and Róise McGagh
Bray Air Show. Conor Duggan, Sevil Jafarova, Maitiu Cawley, Eva Mulvill, Shane Kenny and Davor Drazic at Boxburger
Bray Air Show. Jim Connors at Bray harbour
Bray Air Show. Crowd watching air show from Bray beach

THOUSANDS thronged Bray beach and promenade on Sunday for the return of the Bray Air Display and our photographer Leigh Anderson was there to capture the smiles.

A damp morning meant some of the intended line-up was missing from the sky, but those still on earth were not left disappointed.

Celebrating 100 years of the Irish Air Corps, the Silver Swallows Display Team wowed on-lookers. The four-aircraft aerobatic team covered every inch of the sky, performing loop-the-loops, barrel rolls and many other exhilarating stunts.

They also accompanied all sorts of other Irish Air Corps craft, showing of the best of Irish military aviation in this centenary year.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force, and Eddie Goggins, aka ‘The Flying Dentist’, were among those who followed the Silver Swallows’ performance.

Eddie, supporting the Make A Wish Foundation with his stunt flying, swirled around the sky experiencing G forces of plus nine and minus seven.

Back on the ground, spectators were well-fed in the Food Village, and got up close with Irish military personnel and equipment at the Irish Defence Forces’ static display.

There was also a funfair and craft stalls and the opportunity to take a helicopter flight over Bray.

