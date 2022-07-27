Are you in our Bray Air Display gallery?

THOUSANDS thronged Bray beach and promenade on Sunday for the return of the Bray Air Display and our photographer Leigh Anderson was there to capture the smiles.

A damp morning meant some of the intended line-up was missing from the sky, but those still on earth were not left disappointed.

Celebrating 100 years of the Irish Air Corps, the Silver Swallows Display Team wowed on-lookers. The four-aircraft aerobatic team covered every inch of the sky, performing loop-the-loops, barrel rolls and many other exhilarating stunts.

They also accompanied all sorts of other Irish Air Corps craft, showing of the best of Irish military aviation in this centenary year.

The Royal Jordanian Air Force, and Eddie Goggins, aka ‘The Flying Dentist’, were among those who followed the Silver Swallows’ performance.

Eddie, supporting the Make A Wish Foundation with his stunt flying, swirled around the sky experiencing G forces of plus nine and minus seven.

Back on the ground, spectators were well-fed in the Food Village, and got up close with Irish military personnel and equipment at the Irish Defence Forces’ static display.

There was also a funfair and craft stalls and the opportunity to take a helicopter flight over Bray.