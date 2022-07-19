Arclight Drama Studio bringing ‘Macbeth’ to the Whale Theatre in Greystones

‘Macbeth et les trois sorcières’ by Théodore Chassériau (1855, Musée d'Orsay). The painting depicts Act 1, Scene 3 in ‘Macbeth’ when Macbeth and Banquo encounter the witches for the first time.

Arclight Drama Studio will present a production of William Shakespeare’s ‘Macbeth’ at the Whale Theatre in Greystones in September.

In this production, directed by Paul Cullen, Arclight is aiming for a vibrant, energetic and highly visual experience of ‘Macbeth’. It will revive its award-winning 2013 production of the play.

The music score for the production will be composed and performed by Irish musician D. Cullen.

In the past 20 years, Arclight has built a reputation when it comes to Shakespeare. It has been invited on four occasions by the Royal Shakespeare Company to perform in Stratford upon Avon.

Arclight has performed Shakespeare’s plays in venues such as Smock Alley, Pavilion, Temple Carrig Ampitheatre, Shakespeare in the Park in Cabinteely, Greystones Theatre, Lexicon Studio and The Ivy House.

The play will be performed at the Whale on Friday, September 9, and Saturday, September 10, at 8 p.m. on both evenings. There will also be a performance on Sunday, September 11, at 4 p.m.

See whaletheatre.ie for more details.