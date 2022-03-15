Aoife Doyle in homecoming concert at Mermaid Arts Centre in Bray

Singer-songwriter Aoife Doyle returns to her hometown of Bray this weekend for a show at Mermaid Arts Centre.

Aoife is originally from Bray and now lives in County Clare.

She will be joined at Mermaid Saturday night for this homecoming gig by her band of stellar musicians - pianist Greg Felton, bassist Andrew Csibi and drummer Dominic Mullan. Aoife will be showcasing music from her brand new album 'Infinitely Clear’ a soothing, soulful mix of jazz, folk, soul and blues which has garnered much praise.

“In Clare I had more quiet time to reflect,” said Aoife.

“The lack of billboards, traffic and other superficial stimulation makes life a lot simpler,” she said."

“I think nature is the most primal form of creativity and living in the country and keeping a garden, you're seeing the cycle of creation from seed to plant to harvest.

“Watching this cycle has helped me greatly to understand the nature of creativity as well as the time, attention and care you have to give to gain a fruitful harvest. And this learning has facilitated my songwriting.”

She grew up in a house steeped in traditional and folk music, and completed an MA in Songwriting at the World Academy of Music and Dance in UL.

Aoife cites a wide and varied range of musical influences including Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Billie Holiday, Alison Krauss and Eva Cassidy, as well as Marvin Gaye, Tammy Tyrell, Joni Mitchell, Beyoncé, Declan O’Rourke, Ger Wolfe and Bjork, and echoes of this intriguing mix come through to various extents on different tracks on the new album.

Infinitely Clear was produced by the highly-regarded musician, arranger and producer Michael Buckley, “one of my best musical decisions”.

Go to Mermaid Arts Centre for tickets.