Annacurra Camogie Club to host ‘Wellbeing Walk’ at Mangan’s Loop

Members of the Annacurra Camogie Club at the top of Croghan Mountain, Co Wicklow.

The Annacurra Camogie club are holding their inaugural ‘Wellbeing Walk’ fundraiser, at Mangan’s Loop, Tinahely, on Sunday, October 23.

The family-friendly walk will feature a 5k and 10k walk, followed by a BBQ and refreshments in The Saltee Pub in Annacurra. It will be the club’s first fundraiser in over two years.

Annacurra Camogie Club PRO Linda Lehane said, “We just decided that, after a rough few years with Covid and everything, it would be nice to get together, in the outdoors, and have a good old chat and make new friends. We’re trying to get people from the community, but also from further afield, to join us.

“It will do us all some good to get out in the fresh air, get a bit of exercise and raise much-needed funds for the club.”

Funds raised will go towards the running costs of the club, including all the sliotars, hurls and jerseys the club’s teams require. Linda explained that the burgeoning club depend heavily on fundraising and that Covid put a huge dent in their finances.

“Because of Covid, we haven’t fundraised in quite a while, so it’s really sorely needed,” Linda said. “We’re hoping for a big crowd on October 23. It’ll be great to get back into the swing of fundraising after so long. You can expect plenty more events in the near future.”

The Annacurra Camogie Club’s ‘Wellbeing Walk’ takes place at Mangan’s Loop, Tinahely, at 10 a.m. on October 23. Tickets are €10, or €25 for families.