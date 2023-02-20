Anna Daly recalls dad’s cancer diagnosis at launch of Daffodil Day 2023

Having witnessed a loved one receive a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic, Wicklow TV presenter Anna Daly is well-placed to discuss the importance of annual fundraising event Daffodil Day (March 24).

Launching the campaign on behalf of the Irish Cancer Society (ICS), Anna recalled how her father’s diagnosis in 2020 impacted the entire Daly family.

“My dad Noel was diagnosed with cancer just as the pandemic began,” she said. “Going through his illness in addition to the fears, worries and complications of having treatment during Covid made it very tough. It affected the whole family.

“I believe that any health expert you ever talk to at all, will tell you that the earlier you catch cancer, the better chance you have. It’s terrifying to think there are undiagnosed cancers out there that would normally be picked up. Dad is through the worst of it now, but he will still have to manage it for the rest of his life.

"We’re looking forward to joining this campaign and taking something back on behalf of everyone who has gone through a cancer experience. I would encourage anyone who can, to get out there on Daffodil Day on March 24 and support the Irish Cancer Society, to help them be there for those who need it most.”

An estimated 2,600 cancer diagnoses were missed in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic and catch-up remains difficult due to demands on the health service. The Irish Cancer Society will use Daffodil Day to fund its free services, such as drives to and from cancer treatment, its free-phone support line, daffodil centres staffed by experienced cancer nurses, and its night nursing service providing end of life care and counselling for anyone affected by cancer. Donations from the public will also provide funding for state-of-the-art cancer research and life- saving cancer trials.

Averil Power, Chief Executive, ICS, said: “Our key message this Daffodil Day is that cancer needs more focus than ever before. There is now a race against time to find missed cancers so

patients can begin treatment as soon as possible. We need every service in the ICS to be ready for the fact that there will be greater numbers of cancers detected at an advanced stage and others that are beyond curative treatment.

“The free counselling we provide, alongside our nurses who offer endless support and advice to families, and sadly, our night nursing service, will all be under increased pressure over the next year because of the impact of the pandemic on cancer services. We need the help of the public to ensure these services can withstand the increased demand on them. We’re asking the public to rally around us to help us make this the biggest Daffodil Day ever, to ensure nobody in Ireland faces cancer alone.”

For more information about Daffodil Day visit www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay .