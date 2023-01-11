Ancient culture on display at Ukrainian Christmas celebrations in Arklow

At the Ukrainian Community Christmas celebrations in the Ukrainian Hub Palyanysa in the Avoca River House in Arklow on Saturday were Iryna Shevchuk, Yuliia Klishchenko and Olga Burmak. Pic: Jim Campbell

Brendan O'Regan and Svitlana Dzhuruk. Pic: Jim Campbell

Demiin and Sergei Prezhin. Pic: Jim Campbell

Iryna Romanenko and Olga Burmak. Pic: Jim Campbell

Ukrainian Community Christmas celebrations in the Ukrainian Hub Palyanysa in the Avoca River House in Arklow on Saturday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Svitlana Dzhuruk, Liliia Kozzun and Maryna Gnatenko. Pic: Jim Campbell

More than two hundred Ukrainians and their friends gathered at the ‘Palyanytsya’ Hub in Arklow last weekend to celebrate Ukrainian Christmas Day.

The festivities kicked off with several prepared performances, including ancient dances and beautifully sung traditional songs. Later, the Irish guests received a talismanic, handmade doll called a ‘Motanka’, as a token of their guest’s appreciation.

It took a dozen people to set the huge dinner table, which featured all manner of traditional dish. The Varenyki (ravioli) proved particularly popular among the Irish in attendance!

Organiser Mariia Humennyk said: “This was a real holiday for us. Many of us have been here for about a year, so we miss the sounds of the Ukrainian pipe and our culture.

“It was incredibly heartfelt and we are grateful to the Irish for the opportunity, and for joining our celebration.

"We are grateful to the people of Arklow especially. They are our second family, who created our second home.”