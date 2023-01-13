Anam Cara meeting for bereaved parents to take place in Newtownmountkennedy

ANAM Cara is inviting all bereaved parents to start their journey with them this January, including a meeting in the Parkview Hotel, Newtownmountkennedy.

14 face-to-face meetings across the country will take place along with online support, their door is always open to new attendees.

Anam Cara CEO Shane O’Dwyer said: “Those that come along for the first time can just be present, there is no obligation to speak. The first time joining a meeting can be the toughest part of the journey.”

Anam Cara meeting takes place in the Parkview Hotel on Monday, January 16 at 7.15 p.m. They welcome any bereaved parent, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death to the meeting, free of charge.

Registration is not required to attend the meeting. Anam Cara would welcome any bereaved parent in Wicklow and surrounds. Anam Cara can be contacted on 085 2888888 or by email info@anamcara.ie

Another journey Anam Cara is launching in January is ‘Miles that Matter’ challenge, where-by they are asking participants to complete 280,000 steps in the month of February.

People can do this any way they wish, such as 10k steps a day, series of 10k runs or a marathon. Participants register free of charge but are encouraged to fundraise. All participants receive a branded Anam Cara t-shirt and are fully supported on their fundraising journey. Contact Jamie on j.conway@anamcara.ie for further information.