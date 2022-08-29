An Tairseach to host organic gardening course in Wicklow in October

AN Tairseach Organic Farm and Ecology Centre presents a ‘How to start your organic garden course’, hosted by Wendy Nairn and Cathriona Russell, which will focus on composting, soil, seeds, pruning and propagation.

The course takes place on Saturday, October 1, and will run from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., costing €60.

Wendy Nairn has in excess of 30 years’ extensive practical experience of growing vegetables both for restaurants and for her own consumption. An enthusiastic, experienced and incredibly knowledgeable teacher, she is also a founder and committed member of the organic movement in Ireland.

Dr Cathriona Russell teaches environmental ethics and theology in the School of Religion, Theology and Peace Studies at Trinity College Dublin.

She has a life-long personal interest in the suburban and urban natural and cultural environment of Dublin along the River Liffey.

The workshop is for anyone who wants to learn or develop their knowledge of growing their own food organically. To register, visit https://antairseach.ie/events/events-calendar/.