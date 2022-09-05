An Tairseach to host Ayurvedic cooking and yoga course

AN Tairseach Organic Farm and Ecology Centre presents Ayurvedic cooking and nutrition Course with Dr. Rajvinder Kaur and Yoga with Liz Richards taking place on Saturday, September 10.

It will consist of a morning yoga session with Liz Richards to start the day, followed by a tour of the organic farm and gardens at An Tairseach where participants will hear about the benefits of growing your own organic vegetables, and also get an opportunity to explore the labyrinth and cosmic gardens.

They will then engage in Ayurvedic cookery and nutrition sessions with Dr. Kaur which will provide an understanding of the basic principles of Ayurveda and show you how to prepare delicious healthy, balancing meals during an information and demonstration-based cookery and nutrition course.

A delicious lunch incorporating the dishes cooked earlier and organic vegetables from the farm will be served during the cookery session.

Ayurveda which is a sister science of Yoga, views food as an essential part of creating and maintaining great health as the body is considered as a vessel for the evolution of the soul and when in balance can support the rising to higher states of consciousness. In Ayurvedic cooking, food is prepared and cooked according to one’s unique constitution to ensure optimal health of body, mind and soul.

Dr Rajvinder Kaur BAMS attained her Bachelor Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery from Sri Krishna Government Ayurvedic College in the state of Haryana in India. She has been in Ireland since 2007 and has become an integral part of the Ayurveda Centre training further under the guidance of Dr Donn Brennan and offers Ayurvedic treatments, consultations and cookery courses in Dublin and at Ananta Yoga and Ayurveda in Wicklow town.

Liz Richards is a senior registered Yoga teacher with Yoga Alliance Professionals UK. She is the founder and manager of Ananta Yoga and Ayurveda Studios where she has been teaching full time since 2009. Operating out of Wentworth Place in Wicklow town alongside a team of highly qualified yoga instructors and Ayurvedic experts, Liz has been attracting students from all over the country and beyond to attend her regular classes, workshops and teacher trainings.

This workshop is for anyone who wants to learn or develop their knowledge of Ayurveda and how to cook delicious, healthy meals according to Ayurvedic principles.

The course costs €150 and runs from 9.15 p.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Visit https://antairseach.ie/events/events-calendar/ to register your payments.