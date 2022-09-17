An Tairseach Ecology Centre to host workshop on climate activism

AN Tairseach Ecology Centre will hold a workshop later in the month presented by Jane Mellet and titled ‘Climate Activism/Future Fridays’.

The workshop will explore how faith communities are responding to the call of Laudato Si’, Pope Francis’ teaching on caring for our common home.

Jane Mellet is the Laudato Si’ Officer with Trocaire. She also works with the Laudato Si’ Movement on Irish campaigns. In 2018 she embarked on a 1,000 km climate pilgrimage carrying the message of Laudato Si’ from Italy to the UN Climate Conference in Poland. Since then, she has been involved in the Global Climate Strikes (Fridays For Future) with a special focus on mobilising faith communities to respond to the call of Laudato Si’.

The workshop takes place on Thursday, September 29, with two sessions from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. It costs €30 which includes course content, tea/coffee and snacks.

Payments can be made online when registering, by direct deposit or credit card – telephone 0404 61833.