An evening of jazz at the Whale Theatre

Acclaimed American bassist Michael Janisch will perform at the Whale Theatre on Friday, April 29 as part of this year’s Bray Jazz Festival.

Michael has become a major figure on the contemporary UK jazz scene since his move to London, 17 years ago.

He’s a prolific and decorated band leader and musical producer, and is the founder of the influential Whirlwind Recordings label.

Janisch is a MOBO-Award nominated solo artist, and leads a fantastic young quintet that features some of the top young talents in UK jazz.

His new album ‘Worlds Collide’ is an electro-acoustic album of original material recorded at Abbey Road Studios. It combines contemporary jazz that’s heavily influenced by both the London/New York scenes alongside free improvisations and soaring melodies over multi-metered grooves, and it pays homage to artists such as Feli Kuti and Afro-Beat and the electronic music pioneer Aphex Twin.

The 21st Bray Jazz Festival will take place in venues across north Wicklow over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Tickets cost €20.

To book, visit whaletheatre.ie.