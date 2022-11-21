American duo The Moxie Strings delight fans at Arklow concert

There was an electric atmosphere at the Arklow Bay Hotel earlier this month as fans of country and trad music gathered to see American group The Moxie Strings perform, as part of the Arklow Music and Arts (AMA) group’s Arts Festival.

Hailed by The Grand Rapids Press for their “top notch, instrumental wizardry”, the supremely talented duo of Diana Ladio and Alison Lynn thrilled a packed house with their unique brand of electric-infused melodies.

The ladies’ distinctive, genre-blending musical style draws influence from cultures the world over, resulting in a mix of foot-stomping, rock-influenced rhythms. Both musicians use a variety of audio effect pedals and contemporary technology, with Alison performing on a newly-invented electric cello, and Diana playing a 5-string violin.

Last week’s concert was just the latest stop on their ultra-popular Irish tour, which has seen over 40 of their most dedicated fans follow the band all over the Emerald Isle, from Galway to Killarney, and Dublin to Arklow.

Joining The Moxie Strings on the night were the Lambert and Harper Family, who wowed the crowd with a rousing selection of tradition Irish music that went down a real treat with the American visitors. John Stafford and Fran Harper also performed “Cavan Girl”, while Denis New sprung a surprise on Diana, who was celebrating her birthday, with a rendition of the Isle of Inishfree from ‘The Quiet Man’.

When Diana Ladio came to Arklow for the first time, in 2015, a 15 year-old boy by the name of Sean Fox made a huge impression on her. So much so that she invited the talented Arklow singer to join the group on stage last week, which was a lovely surprise for everyone involved.

“Something special happens when our friends from America visit Arklow,” remarked Yvonne Kenny, one of the Arklow Arts Festival organisers. “Molly Parker, one of the group on the tour from the USA, also entertained the audience on the night with a really beautiful song. It was another cracking leg of the Arklow Arts Festival.”

Colm Moules, AMA Pro added: “We at the AMA were so proud and honoured to bring the sound of music back to the Convent Church after an absence of so many years. Such was the success of Culture Night, we are delighted to announce that our friends in The Arklow Christian Community Church have invited us back to organise another event, and they have once again offered refreshments as their contribution.

“So, on Saturday November 26, from 7 p.m, we will bring you a festival of carols. This will be the third event in our Arklow Arts Festival and, because of the current climate and with support from Wicklow County Council, we have once again decided to make this a free event for our members – to launch the Arklow Festive Season.

“There will be performances from award winning choirs Cor na hAbhann, Dynamics and Suantrai Female Vocal Ensemble. We look forward to bringing you another night of quality music.”