Ambassador of Finland to launch Glencree Peace Walk on Sunday in Wicklow

The Ambassador of Finland to Ireland, H.E. Raili Lahnalampi will launch the 6th Annual Glencree Peace Walk on Sunday, September 18 and lead up to 100 peace walkers in a walk across the Wicklow mountains.

This year’s walk will celebrate 60 years since diplomatic relations were established between Ireland and Finland in 1962.

The date will also mark UN International Peace Day which calls for 24-hours of non-violence and ceasefire.

More than 100 champions of peace, including members of the diplomatic corps, the Irish Defence Forces, and supporters and staff of Glencree will take part in the 9km peace walk, which will set out from the Glencree Centre for Peace & Reconciliation to Knocknagun in the Wicklow Mountains.

The Ambassador of Finland to Ireland, H.E. Raili Lahnalampi, said: “Honoured to be part of this event. Working for peace has become an urgent reality also in Europe. One step at a time can make a difference. As in walking, stay the course and one day you will see results. Glencree is a good example of this.”

Glencree CEO, Naoimh McNamee, added: “Finland and Ireland share a long history in international peacekeeping and promoting peace and we are delighted to join in celebrating 60 years of cooperation and friendship.

"As our only public fundraising event each year, the funds raised will support our peace and reconciliation work with women who have experienced political violence, victims and survivors of the conflict in Northern Ireland, minority ethnic and faith communities, and work with the next generation of leaders.

"The peace walk provides the wider public with the opportunity to champion peace with us and helps us raise funds for our vital work as we set the foundations for becoming a centre of excellence in peacebuilding. We could not do this without the help of our friends and supporters.”

Fundraising for the 6th Annual Glencree Peace Walk will continue throughout September. More information can be found on: glencree.ie/peace-walk/.