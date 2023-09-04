Additional Wicklow Culture Night events revealed

Wicklow-based violinist Lynda O’Connor will perform at The Whale Theatre in Greystones as part of Wicklow Culture Night on Friday, September 22.

Siinger/songwriter Riona Sally Hartman will perform at the Shillelagh Courthouse as part of Wicklow Culture Night on Friday, September 22.

With only three weeks to go until Culture Night (Oíche Chultúir) on Friday, September 22, Wicklow County Arts Office has announced the latest additions to the extended programme of events.

Culture Night is an all-island annual event that celebrates creativity and the arts and promotes Ireland’s rich and diverse culture through a dynamic range of experiences and live performances for people of all ages to enjoy free of charge.

Taking place in ten locations spread out across the Garden County, the free programme of happenings showcases a diverse range of events purposefully selected to open up pathways to creativity.

Among the newly announced events, The Whale Theatre in Greystones will host a very special evening of ‘Classical Cabaret’ featuring some of Ireland's finest classical musicians. Wicklow-based violinist Lynda O’Connor, cellist Ailbhe McDonagh and pianist Máire Carroll will perform a selection of much-loved classical chamber music repertoire.

The Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre has created a unique celebration of music, which will take place in two venues on Culture Night. The first concert takes place at the Shillelagh Courthouse with singer/songwriter Riona Sally Hartman together with some of Ireland’s top musicians, Izumi Kilmura, Mathew Halpin and Neil O'Loghlen.

The second concert takes place in the Tinahely St Vincent de Paul Resource Centre with music provided by the Tinahely Comhaltas.

Join the Threading Place team: photographer Finn Richards; architects Phoebe Brady and Sarah Doheny from Cineál Place, and sociologist Dr Nikki Dunne in Wicklow Town Library for an informal chat about the launch of a visual-art project in Wicklow town.

West Wicklow Chamber Music Festival returns to Russborough House to present ‘The Kelly Sisters,’ Fiona and Jean, who have been performing together as a flute and harp duo for over 20 years.

Signal Arts Centre in Bray invites you to 'When I Close my Eyes' an evening of events and activities inspired by abstract artist Iseult McCormack's first solo show, which opens on Culture Night. The theme reflects an intuitive approach to ‘mark making’ and brings to mind artists such as Kandinsky or Pollock whose work was influenced by and evokes thoughts of music.

Join Music in Calary for a memorable night of music with performances by harpsichordist Rachel Factor and Wicklow-based Canadian soprano Catherine Redding.

The Barn Ensemble will present a programme of baroque and traditional music featuring an eclectic mixture of musical instruments, including cello, flute, guitar, keyboard, tin whistles, violin, and percussion, at Carnew Community Centre.

Mermaid Arts Centre is keeping its doors open late to welcome all to their current exhibition ‘Twenty One.’ Celebrating 21 years of Mermaid's Visual Art Programme, this group exhibition includes over 140 works of painting, sculpture, multimedia, printmaking and photography.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Aoife Flynn Kennedy, said she was delighted to see this year’s Culture Night programme encompasses over 10 locations across County Wicklow to ensure that local arts, creativity and citizens are represented.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Emer Gorman, stated that she was pleased to have the continued support of the Arts Council and Creative Ireland, which has enabled the Wicklow County Arts Office to produce such an innovative programme of events across the county.

All events are free, with people advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

See the full Culture Night programme at culturenight.ie/wicklow