Additional ‘Cycle Against Suicide’ talk for Wicklow parents announced

Suicide awareness charity Cycle Against Suicide have announced an additional talk for parents after they received an overwhelming response to last month’s ‘Understanding Anxiety in Teenagers’ and 'Understanding Depression in Teenagers' seminars.

Consultant Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist Dr Blanaid Gavin will return to host a talk (via zoom) on the topics of anxiety and treatment on Thursday, April 20 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. The talk is free to attend, but places are limited, and entry is on a first-come basis.

Parents of students from Arklow CBS attended the previous talks in great numbers and were full of praise for Dr Gavin and her highly informative and insightful seminars.

A spokesperson for Arklow CBS said: “The last talk was very well attended, that’s why there is a second one. The teachers were all very happy with it. It’s an issue that we’re very conscious of at the moment, especially at this time of year, with the stress and pressure of exams on the students.

“Cycle Against Suicide came to Arklow about five or six years ago and there was a huge focus on mental health issues at a lot of schools after their visit. We want to get their fantastic message out there again.”

Cycle Against Suicide is an awareness charity that makes a valuable contribution to the public education of mental health by changing the narrative surrounding suicide. It supports mental health education in schools, reduces stigma, promotes resilience and fosters a sense of belonging among young people.

Alice Cherry Dattee from Cycle Against Suicide said: “We are delighted and honoured that Dr. Blanaid Gavin will be joining us again. Our parents talks are free to parents. Demand is very high and places are limited so we run entry to the talk on a first-come basis.

“Although we will do our utmost to accommodate everyone, once capacity is reached, we are unable to allow any further entries. We are unable to provide a recording, so please do show on the night.”

To receive zoom links to join this upcoming talk, register at: www.cycleagainstsuicide.com/parent-talks/

For more information about Cycle Against Suicide visit www.cycleagainstsuicide.com