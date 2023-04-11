Actress Jane Seymour pays surprise visit to Wicklow

Actress Jane Seymour surprised the members of Purple House Cancer Support Centre in Bray, when she dropped in to see for herself the great work the centre are doing in the community.

The Dr Quinn Medicine Woman and James Bond star (72) was in Bray filming the TV series Harry Wild, when she called in to the centre on Duncairn Terrace, just off Quinnsborough Road.

The actress has taken time out over her busy filming schedule recently, having also met with the Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Green Party Councillor Erika Doyle, just before the Easter weekend.

“I had the pleasure of meeting the very beautiful and charming Jane Seymour [this morning] in Bray to shoot a new season of Acorn TV Harry Wild,” Cllr Doyle said. “Shot entirely on location, the production has been making the most of the varied locations available in Bray. With our interesting town centre, seaside location and proximity to Dublin as well as in-county studios and film services, Bray is the location of choice for many domestic and international productions. Great for tourism and the local economy, and it’s always fun to watch the finished production and spot familiar haunts,” she added.