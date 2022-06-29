Wicklow

A taste of Natasha Czopor’s vegan fare that is soon to disappear from ‘The Eating House’ in Blessington

Reporter David Medcalf spoke to Blessington restaurateur Natasha Czopor about her life cooking vegan food, on the Continent and in Ireland while always

prepared to try something different

Natasha Czoper Expand
David Medcalf

Okay, let’s give it a try. This is not the paper’s eating-out section. Your reporter is no restaurant critic. But he is happy do his best and review a recent culinary experience…

The waitress brings to his table the jalapeno burger he has ordered for lunch. And a handsome plate of food it is too, complete with an adornment of crisp salad. The lettuce is neither here nor there in his opinion, mere decoration. What counts most in assessing a jalapeno burger are the three principal components – the bun, the jalapenos, the burger.

