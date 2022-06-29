A taste of Natasha Czopor’s vegan fare that is soon to disappear from ‘The Eating House’ in Blessington

Okay, let’s give it a try. This is not the paper’s eating-out section. Your reporter is no restaurant critic. But he is happy do his best and review a recent culinary experience…

The waitress brings to his table the jalapeno burger he has ordered for lunch. And a handsome plate of food it is too, complete with an adornment of crisp salad. The lettuce is neither here nor there in his opinion, mere decoration. What counts most in assessing a jalapeno burger are the three principal components – the bun, the jalapenos, the burger.

Problem buns are the ones that turn doughy in the mouth, like claggy soil rather than springy compost – no such problem here. This bun is in no way claggy, leaving the diner to concentrate on the tastier bits. The jalapenos are delivered in sufficient quantity, hot yet sour, just what the Mexican doctor ordered.

Which leads us to the main event, the actual burger, a fine meaty-looking example of its type. A nicely toasted dark brown on the outside, it proves orange in colour inside. The texture is just about perfect, solid without being stodgy or stringy or dry.

It tastes delicious too, though the flavour is more reminiscent of pork sausage than beef sirloin. Is it made from Angus or Hereford beef, your reporter asks the woman responsible for this succulent specimen? No, responds Natasha Czopor, who commands the output from the kitchen of The Eating House in Blessington.

This hunk of protein is conjured not from flesh at all, but from soya – it is a vegan burger. Natasha has been cooking without meat for most of her 51 years and she appears, on the evidence of this jalapeno burger, to have perfected the art. It is a skill which will be on offer to the people of Blessington and the town’s visitors for not much longer.

Her tenancy in the former schoolhouse premises where she has set up shop is due to expire in the next few months. But before she goes, she is happy to be interviewed about a life that has taken her across much of Europe before alighting in County Wicklow. Ms Czopor – pronounced approximately Chohpor – traces the surname back to the grandfather who hailed from Ukraine.

A lawyer, he became part of the Polish government-in-exile which operated in Britain during the Second World War. As his wife was a German Jew, the couple had every reason to stay in the UK during the conflict. The family lived on in Britain after the war, though Natasha remains in contact to this day with Polish cousins in the Poznan area.

Her antecedents on her mother’s side were Welsh, her grandmother a cook, but Natasha grew up in London. She describes her mother as a painter and ceramicist, while her father was a rogue – what she calls a ‘hustler’. The more dignified word is entrepreneur, someone who always had a project on hand.

He dabbled in cafes and market stalls, leaving his daughter with happy memories of helping him at weekends selling interesting food. However, home life was not always easy as her fiery parents split up and she was occasionally taken into care by the authorities. Though she retains much of the accent, she was left with a determination that Britain would never be her home.

Instead she took to wandering from an early age in search of the great escape: ‘School did not suit me and I never went to college.’ Her free spirit was at ease in the hippie, arty, laid back, often chaotic culture of the music festivals. She was drawn gatherings at the likes of Stone Henge and Glastonbury – making food, not war

In 1990, shortly after the lowering of the Iron Curtain, she found herself in what had been East Germany. Accommodation comprised a bus, which doubled as a café as well as being her house on wheels. The journey to Germany had begun with acquisition of the bus at Carnoustie in Scotland.

She ripped out most of the 48 seats and hit the festival circuit, reaching the Continent with a bunch of people who took her up on an offer of a lift to the Netherlands. A notion of travelling overland to Israel was somehow ditched in favour of the road to Berlin, arriving in the city eight months after The Wall, or most of it, had been dismantled.

She recalls seeing old bullet holes in buildings and sometimes eerily deserted streets, while an alternative culture sprang up on the old no man’s land. The Czopor bus-cum-café was just one among a motley fleet of vehicles arriving from all around Europe.

She catered for the crowds who came to witness the displays staged by a team of robot makers. They re-created Stone Henge using scrapped tanks

and wartime Luftwaffe aeroplanes while she served up ‘veggie sausages and mushrooms’. The excitement of Berlin lasted a couple of years before she drove off to the north of the newly re-unified country.

There Natasha parked up with a community of basket weavers, which was grand until her bus caught fire: ‘I watched it burn with bottle of wine,’ she recalls without a trace of sentiment – it was time once more to move on. She was drawn by word of a ‘rainbow gathering’ in Ireland, which turned out to be a festival in County Laois in 1992.

‘All these hippies came and I was feeding lots of people,’ she harks that time she spent in Rosenallis relishing the banter and the craic. She stayed on for three months with no thought of heading to Britain: ‘I had no intention of going back to the UK,’ she confirms. ‘I never felt at home there and I had different cultural influences.’

She passed a winter back in Germany but decided that Ireland was the place for her, at the reins of a horse drawn caravan. The van was delivered to her in Mullingar in 1993, the start of a slow pace tour of the island which stretched over two years. She eventually sold her wagon on arrival in Kerry, where she took up the harp and began to work as a tour guide.

During the years that followed, she fell in love, had a stint as manager of a pub in Cahirciveen, and immersed herself in traditional music. Eventually she joined the staff at that magnet of Irish tourism, Bunratty Castle – ‘my first proper job,’ she laughs.

The accident she suffered at the castle in 2001 proved no laughing matter unfortunately. A tumble down a set of stairs messed up her back, so that she became ‘depressed, fat and pissed off’. What raised her mood, as it turned out, was discovering that she could sing, lending her voice to a band called Crow Prophets.

A move to Dublin followed with more music to come until a bout of sickness led her to raw foods. Raw foods? Yes, raw foods as promoted by the Sisters of Love in Wicklow, before taking off to New York to be trained. Raw foods? Yes, raw foods such as cheese cakes, sushi and salads, cooked at no more than 40 degrees centigrade, if cooked at all.

Natasha’s interest in raw foods morphed into a study of health foods and a conversion to good old-fashioned capitalism – ‘I wanted to make loads of money’. She defied the recession which followed the demise of the Celtic Tiger to build up the country’s biggest business of its kind. An enterprise which started making flax crackers in the kitchen of her home switched to an industrial unit in Stoneybatter and then a bigger unit in Park West.

The Irish supermarket chains were clamouring for her 29 different wholefood and health food products while customers abroad were being lined up. In 2011 she picked up a Bord Bia award for her kale crisps and, as growth continued apace, a big investor came in and a factory was set up in Donegal. The plant in the North West did not work out well, so the hippie turned tycoon called a halt to her involvement: ‘I walked away in 2018. I don’t know if the business still exists.’

She had already arrived in West Wicklow, residing in Manor Kilbride and more recently by the lake in the suburbs of Blessington. Instead of supplying supermarkets she reverted to cooking in trucks, rolling up to festivals such as Bloom or Electric Picnic. She had four vehicles on the road when she heard that old schoolhouse in Blessington was available to rent.

She decided to try something that did not have wheels – ‘I wanted somewhere warm and comfortable’. The Eating House opened in September of 2019 and then promptly closed the following March with the dawn of the pandemic. The virus could not kill off the restaurant but plans by the owners of the building to sell the place almost certainly will.

Natasha has until the autumn to continue selling her vegan – always vegan! – fare to locals and to passing cyclists, hikers and mountaineers. She refuses to let the situation depress her but it may spell the end to her Wicklow connections: ‘I am going to go travelling my daughter.’