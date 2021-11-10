A Night With The Stars at the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey

"A Night with the Stars" performers: Foster & Allen at the back with (l-r) Des Willoughby, Susan McCann, Owen Mac, and Declan Nerney.

Music returns to the Ashdown Park Hotel in Gorey on Friday, November 19 for A Night with the Stars concert.

Ireland’s top country entertainers will be on stage for the concert.

The line up includes: international recording artists Foster & Allen with their easy listening as fresh and exciting as ever; Susan McCann, regarded as Ireland’s First Lady of country music; Declan Nerney who has been at the top of the country music scene in Ireland for many years; the next big thing on the Irish country music scene, Owen Mac; and Coolboy’s Des Willoughby, one of the finest vocalists in Ireland who has toured in Ireland, the UK and the United States.

The Ryan Turner Band will provide the backing for all the acts.

After what has been a very difficult eighteen months for everyone all of the artist are really looking forward to getting back on stage.

Tickets cost €30 and are available from the Ashdown Park’s reception on 053 9480500 or book online at www.celticbrothers.ie.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m.

It is a fully seated concert with a Covid certificate and ID required to gain entry in line with Government guidelines.