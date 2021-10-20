Wicklow

30 couples celebrate wedding anniversaries in Wicklow

From left: Tom and Maureen Byrne, Daniel and Noelle Redmond, Liz and Colin Byrne, Martina and Ronan Armstrong celebrating their 25th wedding anniversaries. Expand
This group is celebrating 50 years of marriage. Expand
Gerard with Jacinta Kenna, Fr Donal and Mark and Ann Conway celebrate 40 years of marriage. Expand

This group is celebrating 50 years of marriage.

Gerard with Jacinta Kenna, Fr Donal and Mark and Ann Conway celebrate 40 years of marriage.

Myles Buchanan

THE Parish of Wicklow held the annual wedding anniversary mass in St Patrick’s Church, with 30 happy couples and their families attending.

The mass was presided over by Fr Donal Roche and featured couples celebrating their 25th, 40th, 55th and 60th wedding anniversaries. Family members were also allowed attend, with each group distanced from one another so as to comply with Covid guidelines.

After mass, everyone headed to the Pastoral Centre, where the Parish Hospitality Group had laid out a light-supper for all. A special commemorative cake was cut by Andy and Alice Quinn, who were celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary.

As the night drew to a close, each couple were presented with a commemorative certificate along with a parish candle, and a great and memorable evening was had by all.

