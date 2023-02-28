2,200 expected to participate in Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon

The event starts from Wicklow Harbour and finishes in the courtyard of Wicklow Gaol.

THE 13th edition of the Wicklow Gaol Break Half marathon or 10k takes place on Sunday, March 26 starting from Wicklow Harbour.

The race organisers are looking forward to greeting the 2,200 participants due to take part and the unique finish area in the courtyard of the historic Wicklow Gaol has proved a big hit with runners and walkers from throughout the country.

The event will start along the quays, travels along a scenic route with stunning coastal views, before finishing at Wicklow Gaol.

Walkers of the half marathon will start at 10 a.m., while runners in the half marathon will start at 10.30 a.m. 1ok runners and walkers set off at 10.40 a.m.

It costs €37.50 for the half marathon and €21.50 to enter the 10k. You can register at https://eventmaster.ie/event/b7Bmi9AHjr

Kilmantin Hill from the junction at R750 to the Junction of New Street will shut on the day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to accommodate the race.

For alternative routes, northbound traffic from Dunbur Road can turn right onto Castle Street, then left onto Quarantine Hill, right onto South Quay, returning to the R750 via Bridge Street, with southbound traffic proceeding along R-750, and then proceeding west turn right onto New Street.