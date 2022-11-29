11 Christmas gigs, carols and concerts to catch in Wicklow

Neil Delamere is set to appear at the Whale Theatre in Greystones on December 16.

Wicklow is a county synonymous with arts and culture.

The home of Hozier, Róisín Murphy and comedian Dara O’Brian has always been a veritable hotbed for music, theatre and all manner of live performance. This winter is no different.

Venues the length and breadth of the county have been busy booking some of the most talented and pioneering performers the country has seen, with a raft of must see events in truly unique locales.

From the Whale Theatre and The Hot Spot Music Club in Greystones, to the plush surroundings of the Arklow Bay Hotel and the fabulous Mermaid Theatre in Bray, the Garden County is well equipped to get you in the festive mood.

​

Be uplifted by choirs in Bray and Wicklow

Kick off the season of giving with The Dublin Gospel Choir who are returning to The Mermaid Theatre on December 9 to perform a heart-warming selection of festive favourites and gospel greats that are sure to give you all the Christmas feels.

The Wicklow Male Voice Choir will also return with their annual Christmas concert, at St Patricks Church in Wicklow Town on December 11.

​

Check out a concert for a cause

Tenor Hugo O’Donnell, soprano Aimee Kearney and soprano Samantha Brady will bring their dulcet tones to the Mermaid Theatre on Thursday, December 1 in aid of homelessness charity Bray Area Rough Sleepers Support. Find the event on Eventbrite.

Laugh your socks off in Greystones

​If the harsh Irish winter is getting you down and you’re in need of cheering up, look no further than the stunning seaside town of Greystones this festive season.

Not one but two titans of the Irish comedy circuit are due to perform, with one of Ireland’s most divisive comedians, David McSavage, taking to the stage at The Hot Spot Music Club on December 8 and Offaly funny man Neil Delamere set to perform his new show “Delamerium” at the cosy Whale Theatre on December 16. Visit whaletheatre.ie to book.

​

Celebrate Irish music at the Mermaid

The Mermaid Theatre’s stellar Christmas line-up continues on Friday, December 16, when two giants of the Irish trad scene, Andy Irvine and Donal Lunny, unite for an evening of traditional songs, with plenty of originals composed by Andy thrown in for good measure.

To celebrate his 80th birthday and fifty five years at the very top end of the music industry, legendary Irish composer Phil Coulter is set to perform a show (December 17) with a difference at The Mermaid - a personal journey through an outstanding career, with classic songs and piano favourites.

​

Sing carols with classic stars

​Wicklow is home to two carol concerts like no other. In Bray, the awe-inspiring Christ Church hosts its annual Carols by Candlelight on Saturday, December 17. Be led by the Bray Choral Society in an evening of song, festivities, and of course, mulled wine.

Further west, the historic Russborough House will welcome powerful choir West Wicklow Voices for their Christmas Concert. complete with special guest Méav, one of the original soloists in the musical ensemble, Celtic Woman, which has sold over six million albums. The event starts at 6.30pm. More information at russborough.ie.

​

Looking ahead.. go Country in the New Year

​For the country and trad music fans out there – Arklow has you covered this winter. He may not be Garth Brooks, but, for his legions of Irish and British fans, Nathan Carter is the next best thing. On Saturday, January 7, the beloved singing sensation is sure to set pulses at the Arklow Bay Hotel racing as he performs his extensive repertoire of country classics and originals hits.

It’s not quite Country, but pioneering Irish trad band, The Fureys, are expected to pack out the beautifully refurbished Bay Suite Ballroom on January 13. Brothers Eddie and George will be in attendance as they ring in the new year with their distinctive brand of high-energy folk music.

​

The above is just a small sampling from the deep well of events that are happening around the Garden County this winter. On any given day Wicklow’s bars, clubs, theatres and country houses are a hive of activity, hosting all types of interesting and inimitable acts.

Whether it’s the Tinahely Courthouse Arts Centre, or Russborough or Killruddery houses, Wicklow is a cultural treasure trove just waiting to be explored.