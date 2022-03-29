1,086 runners make a bid for freedom at Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon

Eimear Deegan was fastest woman in the 10k, coming home in 49 minutes and 11 seconds.

Winners of the 10K 3rd - Karl Hautz, 1st - Darren McMahon and 2nd - Peter Conlon

The start line at the 2022 Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon.

THE Wicklow Gaol Break Half Marathon and 10k took place under glorious sunshine on Sunday morning, with over 1,000 participants involved.

The winner of the half marathon was Tudor Moldavan of Clonliffe Harriers, with an impressive time of 70 minutes and 80 seconds, just pipping Sean Hehir of Metro St Brigid’s AC, as both competitors had the same time.

Joseph Green was third with a time of 84 minutes and 12 seconds.

Niamh Hanahan of An Brum AC was the first woman over the line with a time of 86:16. Michelle Jordan finished second with a time of 87:11.

The Over-40 winner was Vincent Reyne with a time of 1:24:28.

The male 10k winner was Darren McMahon with a time of 39 minutes and 33 seconds. In second place was Peter Conlon on 39 minutes and 36 seconds.

Karl Hutz was third with a time of 40 minutes and 6 seconds, while finishing fourth was Ciaran Doherty with a time of 40 minutes and 25 seconds.

The female winner was Eimear Deegan with a time of 49 minutes and 22 seconds, with Michelle Horner second with a time of 50 minutes and 6 seconds. Sarah Hamilton was third on 50 minutes and 38 seconds.

Full results of all events and more photos will be published in next Wednesday’s Wicklow People.