Lethal Lucas inspires Arklow Town to victory over brave Greystones

Arklow Town 6

Greystones United 0

A Lucas Palapaz hat-trick helped Arklow Town go five points clear at the summit of the WDSL U12 Premier table after an emphatic victory over Greystones at Lamberton on Saturday.

Although Greystones showed great fight and some moments of class during the clash, it was the home side who dominated the majority of the game.

It took Arklow Town just over two minutes to find the back of the net after an inch-perfect ball from Sophie Hughes found Lucas Palapaz. The pacey winger cut inside and rifled his effort into the back of the net to give The Town the advantage.

Greystones almost equalised moments later when a ball from Michael Power found Archie Mulligan in behind the Arklow Town defence. Mulligan’s effort looked destined for the back of the net, but his shot was saved excellently by Ryan Flanagan.

Arklow Town almost doubled their lead shortly after when Jamie Walker’s cross found Lucas Palapaz at the back post. Thankfully for Greystones, Fred Swayne was on call to make a great save.

Palapaz did find his second shortly after dancing through tackles on the edge of the Greystones box before placing a curling effort into the bottom corner.

The home side added to their lead just moments later when playmaker Alex O’Brien found Ronan Wynne who finished calmly at the near post.

Greystones were dealt a blow just before half time when goalkeeper Fred Swayne had to be substituted due to an injury, leading to Asher Hennessey replacing the shotstopper.

Arklow Town made it four just before the interval through danger man Lucas Palapaz who sealed his first half hat trick. Ronan Wynne’s whipped cross to the back post found Palapaz who controlled it well before side footing into the far post to make it 4-0 to the hosts at the break.

The Lamberton outfit started the second half in the same fashion as the first and it took a great stop from Hennessey in the Greystones net to deny Aleks Panic from distance.

Ronan Wynne found his second of the game after five minutes played in the second period. The energetic central midfielder found himself with plenty of space down the left wing before cutting inside and unleashing a powerful strike into the top corner to make it five for his side.

Greystones did look dangerous on the break with the likes of Luadh Daly-Kane and Christian Deegan making some good runs, but Arklow Town’s strong centre back pairing of Conal Devereux and Daniel O’Loughlin helped put an end to any potential danger.

Arklow Town were awarded a penalty with just over five minutes remaining after Aleks Panic pinpoint through ball found Ronan Wynne who was fouled inside the box.

Goalkeeper Ryan Flanagan came up to take the penalty but sadly for the shot-stopper, Asher Hennessey produced yet another fantastic save to deny him.

The home side did find their sixth of the game with seconds remaining.

Aleks Panic’s cross into the box was met by Alex O’Brien who headed home prolifically to seal a big win for The Town.

Arklow Town: Ryan Flanagan; Daniel O’Loughlin, Conal Devereux, Aleks Panic; Jamie Walker, Alex O’Brien, Ronan Wynne; Sophie Hughes, Lucas Palapaz. Subs: Rayco Viera Kelly for Sophie Hughes (25).

Greystones United: Fred Swayne; Oscar Ballagh, Christian Deegan, Michael Power; Thomas Ellard, Lucas Kilkenny, Luadh Daly-Kane; Sam Connolly, Archie Mulligan. Subs: Asher Hennessey for Fred Swayne (25).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy