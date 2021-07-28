Late night call out for Wicklow RNLI to assist two sailors

THE Wicklow all-weather lifeboat was launched just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night after a Coast Guard pager alert over reports of a yacht in difficulty.

The Shannon class lifeboat located the yacht twenty-five minutes later, four miles north of Wicklow harbour. Conditions on scene were sea state moderate with wind north easterly force three.

The yacht with two crew had suffered engine failure while heading north off the coast and was unable to make its way safely into Wicklow harbour. An assessment was carried out and a towline was established with the yacht.

Coxswain Ciaran Doyle said: ‘We transferred one of our crew onto the yacht to assist the two sailors during the tow back to Wicklow Harbour.’

The yacht was brought alongside the South Quay at Wicklow harbour 12.20 a.m. on Saturday morning.