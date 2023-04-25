Knockananna bingo fan proves a wonderful host to the Wicklow hurlers in Fermanagh!

Fionnuala McCusker has played since the project started during lockdown

There was a pleasant surprise waiting for Wicklow Senior hurling videographer Eugene Canna when he arrived in Ederney for the Nicky Rackard Cup clash between the Garden County and Fermanagh last Saturday afternoon.

Little did the Knockananna native know when he entered the beautiful GAA complex on the outskirts of the Erne County town that one of the women who would be welcoming the visitors and helping out in a very friendly and accommodating way would also happen to be one of most loyal supporters of the Co. Wicklow GAA club’s online bingo sessions that started during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the nation – and the world – in shock and unsure of what the future held, people reached out for whatever comforts and entertainment they could find, with many finding solace and a sense of hope in the voice of Eugene’s brother Sean who calls the weekly bingo numbers and who brought a light-hearted feeling to a time weighed down heavily with worry.

A quick and affable chat between Fionnuala McCusker and the early arrivals from Wicklow, which included Wicklow GAA Chairman Damien Byrne, revealed the connection and Eugene was quickly informed that the courteous Fermanagh woman and two of her dearest friends were not only familiar with the little village of Knockananna, but devout supporters of their hugely successful online bingo that has boosted the GAA club’s coffers substantially and provided a social outlet for hundreds of people all over the nation.

With Covid restrictions now thankfully consigned to the history books, Eugene and Fionnuala were able to enjoy a warm embrace while Damien Byrne and this reporter were also delighted to meet the delightful and reportedly ruthless bingo player.

After things opened up following the lockdowns, Fionnuala was even able to visit the village when down supporting the Fermanagh footballers and she had a photo taken beside the sign outside Knockananna, finally enjoying a glimpse of the place in person when it must have seemed like a million miles away during travel restrictions.

With pleasantries over, for Eugene it was back to the serious business of recording Wicklow’s two-point win over Fermanagh while Fionnuala returned to being a wonderful hostess, but all within earshot were delighted to hear that the Fermanagh native had enjoyed a big win on the Knockananna bingo a while back and a smaller but still appreciated ‘check’ the week of the Nicky Rackard Cup clash. As the lad says, it’s a small world!