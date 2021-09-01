Wicklow

Kenyan ambassador attends Wicklow Multicultural Festival in Greystones

Event organisers Anne Waithira Burke and Susan Ngereso McDarby with DJ Spaqz Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Boye Akerele aka Papa Gee, Zeenie Summers, Anne Waithiria Burke, Marion Smith, Dolapo Sarumi, Susan Ngereso McDarby Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Alex, Oscar, Colin and Theadora St John Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Helen, Jane and Jonathon Marmo Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Anne Waithira Burke and Catherine Kayya Murphy Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Kenyan Ambassador Michael Mubea and daughter Abigail Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Andres and Sophia Poveda Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Miren Maialen, Fiona Corcoran, Mohit Aggarwal, Anita Egyed Expand
Wicklow Multicultural Festival at Burnaby Park Greystones. Paddy Dawson, Hazel Evans, Marion Smith, John McGowan Expand

Wicklow

Mary Fogarty

The first ‘Wicklow Multicultural Festival’ was held last Sunday at Burnaby Park in Greystones.

The day included a selection of artists and musicians from all over the world.

There were performances by the Yukalilili sisters, human beatbox Abood Aladham and singer-songwriter Dan Forde, as well as Justine Nantale, Bray Side Boyz, singer and storyteller Zeenie, DJ Spaqz and the No Wahala Dance Group.

There were also stalls in the park for the afternoon, including designs by Fella, hair displays by Bridget, and Sokoni displays by Catherine Kayya Murphy, and all sorts of other mind-expanding, hip-shaking and distinctly universal goodies.

Kenyan ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Michael Mubea, paid a visit to the festival.

Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District Lourda Scott also attended and addressed the attendees, praising the work of the organisers.

