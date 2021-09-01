Kenyan ambassador attends Wicklow Multicultural Festival in Greystones

The first ‘Wicklow Multicultural Festival’ was held last Sunday at Burnaby Park in Greystones.

The day included a selection of artists and musicians from all over the world.

There were performances by the Yukalilili sisters, human beatbox Abood Aladham and singer-songwriter Dan Forde, as well as Justine Nantale, Bray Side Boyz, singer and storyteller Zeenie, DJ Spaqz and the No Wahala Dance Group.

There were also stalls in the park for the afternoon, including designs by Fella, hair displays by Bridget, and Sokoni displays by Catherine Kayya Murphy, and all sorts of other mind-expanding, hip-shaking and distinctly universal goodies.

Kenyan ambassador to Ireland, His Excellency Michael Mubea, paid a visit to the festival.

Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District Lourda Scott also attended and addressed the attendees, praising the work of the organisers.