Juror in Bobby Messett murder trial falls ill and is unable to attend court

A juror has become ill and was unable to attend the trial of a man accused of murdering an early morning gym goer at Bray Boxing Club.

Gerard Cervi, from the East Wall area in Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Bobby Messett (50) at Bray Boxing Club, Bray Harbour, Bray, on June 5, 2018. He also denies the attempted murder of boxing trainer Peter Taylor and Ian Britton on the same date and location.

The trial was originally due to finish in August and two jurors asked to be discharged when the finish date was extended to September. The remaining ten then agreed last week to sit on until October 22.

On Thursday, nine members of the jury arrived in court and Mr Justice Michael White told them he is "sorry to hear about the illness to one of your number." He said he hopes the juror makes a good recovery and adjourned the trial until next Monday when he expects the court to have more information on the juror's condition.

Mr Justice White has previously told the jury that the trial cannot continue with fewer than ten jurors.

The trial has heard that a gunman entered Bray Boxing Club at about 6.50am and opened fire. He shot Mr Messett in the head, killing him instantly. Mr Britton was shot in the leg. Boxing trainer Peter Taylor, who was running the class, ran towards the gunman but was shot in the shoulder and fell to the ground.

The jury had been expecting to view CCTV evidence on Thursday.