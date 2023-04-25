Intermediate hurling championship has the potential to be a thriller

Nine teams in the hunt for glory

Wicklow's Intermediate hurling championship is going to be very interesting this year. — © SPORTSFILE

Without a shadow of a doubt, the Intermediate hurling championship of 2023 has the potential to the most competitive and interesting for a number of years, with nine teams taking part and the glory at the end up for grabs for most teams.

Wicklow GAA’s CCC arranged the championship in a manner that keeps the ‘stronger’ sides, or those who have played at Senior level or won the IHC in recent years, in one group, and pitting the remaining five teams together in the second.

This decision drew the ire of the St Patrick’s delegates at Monday night’s County Board meeting who felt that the draw should have been conducted without such qualification.

Eddie Leonard argued that because the application of St Patrick’s and Avondale to drop down from Senior was approved then they should be seen as Intermediate teams and not be penalised for having played Senor the previous year.

However, Paul Wilson nor the Wicklow County Board were for moving, and the draw took place.

In Group 1, Avondale, Bray Emmets, Kilcoole and St. Patrick’s will do battle, Bray taking on the ’Dales on the opening day and Kilcoole coming up against what will be a formidable St. Paterick’s side at this level.

In Group 2, there are some really appetising ties on the menu, Aughrim taking on Carnew Emmets in the opening round and Western Gaels coming up against Gleenaly while Arklow Rocks will get a bye.

Top two teams through to semi-finals

Group 1: Bray Emmets v Avondale; Kilcoole v St. Patrick’s.

Group 2: Aughrim v Carnew; Western Gaels v Glenealy; Arklow Rocks get a bye.