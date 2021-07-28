Increase in dumping during good weather in Wicklow town

20 cardboard boxes and other items were dumped in the AIB car park beside the bottle banks.

THE recent heatwave has unfortunately led to an increase in dumping and littering in and around Wicklow town.

Frustratingly for Wicklow Tidy Towns, many of the items being dumped indiscriminately are recyclable.

Up to 20 cardboard boxes with some household rubbish inside them were left dumped at the bottle banks by the AIB car park. One Wicklow Tidy Towns volunteer also recently collected five bags of rubbish, three of which contained recyclable materials.

Andrew Lawless, Chairman of Wicklow Tidy Towns said; ‘On Thursday morning we found 20 cardboard boxes left beside the bottle bank at the AIB car park. It’s littering, illegal dumping and is against the law. It seemed to happen overnight. Obviously, someone had a big party.

‘If you can bring 20 boxes with cans and bottles down to the bottle bank, then you are able to throw the boxes back in your car and dispose of them properly. It’s very frustrating. Thankfully the dry weather meant the cardboard boxes were all intact so we brought them to the Murrough Recycling Centre.’

The Irish Government is proposing a Deposit and Return Scheme (DRS) for Ireland which should come into force next year and could assist Tidy Towns groups in their efforts.

‘We are finding a lot of litter around the place, but also plenty of materials which are recylable, such as plastic and glass bottles and cans,’ added Mr Lawless.

‘It’s not asking much to bring home your empty bottles, cans, paper and plastic and put it in recycling or use the banks around the town.’

‘What is being proposed is quite an elaborate scheme. They are talking about 20 cent for a returned can or plastic bottle. It will have to involve the creation of a track and trace system so you can purchase the can or bottle in one shop but return it to another. There is talk of an initial fund of €80 million, with an annual cost after that of €20 million.’

The primary function of the DRS is to increase recycling rates and support the circular economy by keeping materials in productive use and reducing demand for new materials. They have also been shown to assist in the reduction of littering of beverage containers.