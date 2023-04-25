History made in Glenealy as first schools game takes place on fabulous new pitch!

Students from St. Joseph’s and Rathdrum do battle in the sunshine

The Avondale team who took on St. Joseph's NS.

The St. Joseph's NS Glenealy team that played their first game on the new Glenealy Astro pitch last week.

Young hurlers from St. Joseph’s N.S. in Glenealy and Rathdrum made history last week when they became the first schools teams to play a competitive game on the new Astro pitch at Ballyfree.

The stunning facility has made a huge difference to the sporting life of the Co. Wicklow village, and it is only the start of what will eventually become an amazing sports campus that will be the envy of the county and beyond.

Glenealy's Simon Lynch keeps his eye on the ball.

Glenealy legend Sheila Driver said that the event was thoroughly enjoyed by all the hurlers.

“I said to the lads when we presented them with medals after the game, I said ‘this is history-making. It’s the first schools game on the pitch’. And when I was passing by the lads, I could hear them saying, ‘it’s history-making’.

“The weather was absolutely beautiful, and Michael Anthony (O’Neill) refereed the games, and it was wonderful,” added Sheila.