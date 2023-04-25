Heartbreak as late penalty gives Laois the win over Wicklow Minors

Wicklow hosted Laois in the refixed Leinster LGFA Minor Division B second group game on Tuesday last in Roundwood.

Both teams had won their first game so this fixture would decide who went top of the group.

An early free won and converted by Sadhbh Fisher gave Wicklow a positive start but calls for an early penalty for a collision between Lizzie Bourke and Lapis goalkeeper Ava Shanahan were waved away by the match referee.

Shanahan was called into action two minutes later to save a shot from Aibhe King and the resulting clearance ended with Laois getting their first score from corner-forward Tara Byrne.

They took the lead a minute later with a point from full-forward Katie Donoghue after a poor attempt at a clearance from the Wicklow defence.

Laois started to attack at will, tacking on two more points from midfielder Aoife Gorman and a sweet strike off her left by Lucy Conroy and were helped by some poor passes by the Wicklow players to leave Laois 0-4 to 0-1 ahead on the quarter hour.

Wicklow needed to get back into this game quickly as the defence were repelling attack after attack with goalie Holly Wright and corner-back Ciara Wafer making a number of saves and interceptions.

Midfielder Bourke got the fightback started with a 40-metre free to her centre-forward Ruby Keogh who laid off a sweet pass to midfielder Leila Shannon.

Shannon attacked at full speed straight down the middle drawing out the corner-back to meet her and played a fisted pass over her head into Nagle who made no mistake with a great finish to the top right-hand corner of the net to level up the game for the second time.

Wicklow got their second goal a minute later when wingback Grace Murphy received a cross-field pass from Aibhe King and attacked up the right sideline playing a short one-two with Bourke before popping a lovely ball into cool-as-a-cucumber Fisher who finished with a top class strike off her left to put the home side ahead by 2-1 to 0-4.

The Wicklow defence were starting to get on top with some great work by O’Toole, Wright and Wafer before Bourke made one of her trademark surging runs forward drawing a free which Fisher popped over from her left well out on the right side.

Two minutes later Bourke again won an identical free on the left wing which Fisher popped over with her right. Wicklow were in the ascendency now with Fisher being very unlucky not to get her second goal when her kick just went off the outside of the right post.

Eadaoin O’Keane added another point on 28 minutes to leave Wicklow six points ahead and looking good but Laois weren’t finished by a long shot.

Straight from their kick-out they worked the ball all the way up the field before it ended up in Katie Donoghue’s hands who turned her marker very easy and making no mistake finished to the net.

O’Toole and Wafer combined to repel two more Laois attacks before Laois keeper Shanahan made the save of the match to deny a great shot from Charlotte Nagle after a beautiful pass from Keogh.

The resulting 45 from Fisher drifted wide with no Wicklow players on the endline to benefit.

Aibhe King got the Garden girls back on track a minute later, beating two defenders and scoring a cracking point after great work from Shannon, Ledesma, Cullen and O’Toole.

Laois responded with another major this time from Byrne who seemed to score with ease. Wicklow had another penalty call denied on the 35th minute when Bourke was fouled after linking up with Keogh and Fisher on a great run.

Fisher again scored the free off her left and pointed another super free a minute later off her right about 30 metres out on the left wing after a foul on Ledesma with 36 mins gone to leave it Wicklow 2-7, Laois 2-4.

Wicklow needed a strong start to the second half after all the possession they had in the first and Shannon provided it with a great point two minutes in but Laois replied with a quick 1-1.

Wicklow regained the lead in the 11th minute with another goal from Fisher after good work from King, O’Keane and Nagle. This was another penalty call denied by referee Ray Bourke where Fisher was actually brought down by the outstretched raised leg of the keeper as she was shooting but somehow managed to stick the ball in the net as she was falling.

Even though they were a player down, Laois got the next score when a quickly taken free by Holly Hanway found Tara Byrne who turning her marker and passed it off to Ciara O’Neill who made no mistake with a well-taken goal leaving it level again at 3-8 to 4-5 on 45 minutes.

From the kickout -O’Toole won a free in front of the stand and played it to Bourke who won a free as she was clearly slapped in the mouth in a high tackle by a Laois player as she tried to turn her in front of the officials but again no card was issued for this high challenge.

Fisher restored the lead with a point from a free from 25 meters after Bourke was again fouled but disaster struck a minute later when Tara Byrne again found room to let in a looping high pass which was punched to the net by wing back Lauren Rowan.

Things went from bad to worse for Wicklow then as wing back Grace Murphy received a yellow from the referee after consulting with his linesman Terry Canavan for a high challenge on a laois player who was slipping at the time.

Fisher reduced the Laois lead to one point in the 25th minute when she won and converted a free.

Both sides were throwing everything at it to get the win and on 57 minutes Emma Kinnear forced a great turnover with the resulting clearance ending in another free won and scored by Fisher to level the game again.

As the clock went to 60 minutes word came from the line that there was to six minutes injury to be played. Two minutes later Fisher again was taken down as she went through for a score and while she kicked over the 30-metre free.

This left Wicklow one point up. Laois registered three more wides after some savage and last gasp defending before full-forward Katie Donoghue appeared to go down under a very innocuous challenge in the large square in the 68th minute.

The referee immediately pointed to the spot awarding a penalty. Donoghue took it herself and gave Wright no chance.

From the kick-out the referee blew the final whistle giving Laois the victory.

Wicklow: Holly Wright, Elaine O’Dwyer; Orlaith Ni Ghallchobhair, Ciara Wafer; Grace Murphy, Emily Rose O’Toole (capt.), Isabel Ledesma; Leila Shannon (0-1), Elizabeth Bourke (1-0); Charlotte Nagle (1-0), Ruby Keogh, Aibhe King (0-1); Aoife Cullen, Sadhbh Fisher (2-9, 4f), Caoimhe Flood. Subs: Anna Carlyon, Emma Kinnear, Orla Fee, Laci-Jane Shannon, Abby Magee, Sinead Flood, Zara Fennell, Poppi Rose Cullen Dunne, Eadaoin O’Keane (0-1), Ciara O’Brien, Aine Donoghue, Aisling Brennan, Aobha Harmon.