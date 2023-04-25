Greystones Under-20s make history by winning the Harry Gale Cup for the first time

They defeated Blackrock in the decider in Terenure

There was more wonderful success achieved by Greystones RFC last weekend when their flying Under-20s bagged a deadly double when they added the Harry Gale Cup to their Premier league crown following victory over Blackrock College in the decider.

A cracking game played in Terenure saw ’Rock fight back after Greystones built a strong lead (31-14) following two quick scores after the start of the second half.

Discipline and a controlled defensive effort saw the Dr. Hickey Park side win out 31-28 to become the first Greystones Under-20s side to win the Harry Gale Cup.

There was great support at the game from Greystones and hearty congratulations were offered to the squad and the coaching team before the quick trip home to begin the celebrations.

Greystones: Peter Cleary; Finn Gilmore, Colm Condon, Chris Stewart, Indi St. Clair; Josh Wyse, Paddy Byrne; Jude Burke, Ronan Byrne, Billy Ferns, Paddy Harrington, Brandon Murphy, Charlie O’Donoghue, Noah McNulty, Tim Hayden. Replacements: Mick McCarthy, Steven Salmon, Calum Sweeney, Max Scully, Max Cleary, Scott Dalton, Taylor O’Sullivan, Jack Rigley.