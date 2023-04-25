Grassroots

Notes from the GAA clubs

The Intermediate team lost out to Laragh in tough conditions on Saturday afternoon. The result of Tuesday night’s rescheduled game against Ashford can be found on our social media accounts.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to our match day sponsors for the Laragh and Ashford games, Patrick McDonald of ‘P Mc Agri’ (Facebook/087 9984565) and Ger Moorhead of ‘Let’s Talk About Coffee’ (Facebook/Instagram/087 9319746).

Thank you both for your generosity and support. Additional contact information can also be found on the club Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

The Junior team are at home to Annacurra at 7.30pm on Thursday night in the league. It would be great to see a big home support at the game to cheer them on.

After disposing of Carlow in the opening round of the Leinster championship two weeks ago, Wicklow faced a stiffer test in the quarter-final in the shape of a determined Kildare outfit.

Wicklow just couldn’t find the scores they needed, and Kildare ran out comfortable winners. The Tailteann Cup now awaits.

The lotto jackpot currently stands at €12,000. Get your tickets in local shops or on the clubforce app to be in with a chance of winning.

SHILLELAGH-COOLBOY

Please note that GAA membership is now due. This covers players for insurance while playing GAA. For those that have yet to pay, membership can be paid online on www.Foireann.ie

We know some people have had issues with Foireann so for anyone that wants to pay by cash or needs help please contact the coaches or a committee member for assistance.

The committee would like all memberships to be completed by the end of April at the latest.

Well done to our Junior A team who battled back from nine points down to rescue a draw on Saturday evening against an unbeaten Coolkenno in the league.

Brilliant heart and determination was shown to fight back in a hard-hitting game that saw all three cards shown.

They fought to the last whistle, giving it their all. It gives us great encouragement to push on for the rest of the year, and a big thank you to the supporters who turn up in droves to encourage the lads.

Hard luck to our Junior D team last Thursday who lost out by only three points against a strong Tinahely team. It was great to see some old faces back playing football as well as some of our Minors from last year making the step up.

There were some brilliant displays of football with points being kicked from all parts of the pitch, ending with fabulous score of 2-11 not forgetting to mention this was their first time to play together and in front of a massive crowd in Coolafancy. Well done to all.

The Tomnafinogue Minor team lost out by just four points against Michael Hogans in the league in a hard-fought game in Tinahely. We had a few players missing due to injuries and county commitments but in saying that the lads stepped up and played some great football.

Our Tomnafinogue Under-15 team welcomed Annacurra to Tinahely in their first game of the A league. This was an outstanding game of football with our lads playing out of their skin. We narrowly lost out by a point but there were so many positives to take from this game for this very young team.

We had two Under-13 Tomnafinogue teams travel up to Blessington on the 17th.

Our Group 1 team came away with a brilliant win while our Group 2 team lost out to a very strong Blessington team for that division.

Two very good little teams with lots to look forward to this year.

Our super Under-11 team travelled to Rathdrum to take on Avondale in round two of their league last Wednesday. Great effort put in by all, in our defence work and attacking play. Well done on a great game of football!

The first Go Games were held in Coolkenno last Friday where our Under-9s got to take to the field and got right back into where they left off last year playing brilliant football.

The Under-7s were divided into three smaller teams so all players played the three fabulous games, getting to show off all their new skills they have learnt each week at training. It was a great to see them all back out playing and having

Shillelagh-Coolboy will host Kelloggs Cúl Camps again this year from August 21 to 25 this year. Book now to avoid disappointment! Log onto https://www.kelloggsculcamps.gaa.ie.

Walkathon: We have not yet collected all sponsorship cards from the walkathon but we will keep you posted on the final figure raised shortly.

Gravel Kickers with Jimmy continues every Friday and Tuesday evening at 7pm on the Fairgreen. Great opportunity to take up jogging/running or just to get out for a walk and have a chat on these long evenings.

Congratulations to PJ Mulhall and his wife Brenda on the birth of their baby boy Ben. We are getting the jersey out and ready for him whenever he is ready!

Our Facebook page havsbeen very busy again this week. It is constantly being updated with fixtures, results and club news. Make sure to give it a follow!

BLESSINGTON

Our Easter draw took place on Sunday evening in Hennessy’s lounge at 9.30pm. Thank you in advance to everyone who supported this fundraiser. Results will be posted across our social media pages later.

Can we ask if anyone sees people disrespecting our grounds in any manner, please report these incidents.

We are very proud of our lovely grounds, and we want everyone to enjoy them and the facilities, please do not let others ruin it for the rest of us. Thank you

Senior Men: The team had an early start on Sunday morning as the travelled to Tinahely.

Unfortunately, the result didn’t go according to plan. But the lads will regroup and bounce back with the knowledge that they have three wins from four.

Junior A: Our Junior A team won at home on last Tuesday evening, defeating Carnew by 2-10 to 0-4, the game was 13-a-side as Carnew did not have a full 15.

The first half was competitive, and we led 1-2 to 0-2 at the break, the goal set up by Mikey O’Toole for Ruairi Finan to finish.

We might have had a second goal just before half-time but for a fine save of a Finn Behan goal bound effort.

Carnew stayed in the game until the final quarter when Jordan Nolan picked up 1-3. Final score: Blessington 2-10, Carnew Emmets 0-4.

Squad: Kian Geraghty; Dylan Friel, James Dooley, Glen Farrell; Barry Finan, Lukas Saurkauskas, Thomas Fisher; Gavin Murray, Finn Behan; Curtis Geraghty (0-2), Ruairi Finan (1-1), Mikey O’Toole (0-2); Barry O’Donovan. Substitutes: Sam Gough (0-1), Sean Byrne, Robbie Richardson (0-1), Jordan Nolan (1-3), Ciaran Mescil.

Juvenile Boys

Under-13 White: Our Under-13 white team played Tomnafinogue on Monday in the league at home. From the first whistle to the final whistle the lads worked their socks off moving the ball forward at speed and taken some great scores.

Defensively again a very solid display and midfield gave great support and link play. With 21 players togged out it was a juggling act, but everyone played a part in a solid performance and great win.

Well done to Tomnafinogue. It’s a long journey on a Monday evening. Also, we got to wear our new jerseys tonight kindly sponsored by @sportsdirectireland

Under-11s: Super performance yesterday in the Under-11 NKL. Tough physical game. Lads never took a backward step. Stepped up a gear in second half. Tough games like this will be the making of these lads. We won by 29 to 6. Super proud once again

Thanks to all who came out to support. Thanks especially to the lads who stepped up from the Under-10: Josh Carroll, Darragh Dempsey, Ewan Foster, Cian Harrington and Kian Maguire. Well done all.

Under-11: Great performance on Thursday by the Under-11s. We travelled out to Annacurra, long drive made no difference to this team. The lads put in a solid team performance all over the field. Coming out on top 43-36.

Great to see the lads backing each other up. Management team super proud of every one of them. Thanks to all who made the Journey.

Thanks to Ewan Foster for stepping in helping out the lads.

What a day! Huge thanks to Éire Óg for hosting a brilliant blitz last weekend! The boys played four matches, then a picnic lunch, followed by lots of singing on the bus on the way to Netwatch Cullen Park.

The result didn’t go Wicklow’s way but it certainly didn’t dampen the boys’ enjoyment of the day.

Big thanks to the Wicklow Senior players for chatting with the boys and signing jerseys.

Behaviour was exemplary on the day and the lads were a credit to their club and families. Blesso Abu and Wicklow Abu.

Under-7s: The new Blessington Under-7s team are going from strength to strength after getting a few matches under their belt and learning lots of new skills in training

We train Monday nights on the Astro from 6.30-7.30pm and new faces are always welcome! Come up and give it a go.

If any boys born in 2016 are interested in joining, contact Paddy on 086 3304380.

Ladies Football: Our Gaelic 4 Mothers and Others team played their first match of the season last night. We travelled to Baltinglass to play their first home G4M&O ever. It’s great to see a few new teams popping up in the area!

Well done to all the girls but especially Karen on her first match ever! She played a blinder. Training 7.30-8.30 every Wednesday; new members always welcome. Come up and give it a go.

Junior Ladies: Having had a few games cancelled over the last few weeks and a trip to the recovery spa in Greystones, the girls were back to playing this week.

Girls played Barndarrig on Sunday in Division 4 league in a tight match that ended in a draw.

On Saturday, the girls played Baltinglass in Division 3 ladies and had a good start in a competitive game throughout, but Baltinglass went away with the win.

Next up is a home game against Rathnew on Sunday the 30th.

Wishing Hannah Byrne a speedy recovery from a broken wrist, Laura Noonan and Abbie O’Reardin from concussion.

Under-12 Blue: The Under-12 Blue team faced a very physical St Pats team today. The girls fought hard after going behind early the first half to come out ahead at half-time.

The wind was with us in the second half and with that came some super unanswered scores. Amy did super in goal again especially with kick-outs but POTM was too difficult to choose so goes to both Tilly and Holly.

Under-12’s White: The Under-12 white team had a tough home match this evening against a very strong St Nicks team. Nicks took a few early scores in the first quarter and although our girls fought hard, they couldn’t catch up in the end.

Coaches are very proud of the hard work put in with a special mention going to Amber, Ellie and Lilly for never giving up. POTM goes to Meabh for her super performance in goal.

Wicklow Football

Senior Men: The Wicklow team were in the Senior football championship against Kildare. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the result that everyone was hoping for. Well done to all those involved.

County Under-16: Well done to James Phibbs, Myles Leonard and Killian Swan who represented Blessington on the county Under-16 squad on Saturday, all had good games. Well done.

Wicklow Ladies: Huge well done to the Wicklow Minor ladies and management who are now into the Leinster semi-final which will take place on May 3 with details to follow.

Scór na nÓg: Hard luck to Fionn Whelan, who represented Blessington and Wicklow GAA in a packed Wexford Opera House on Sunday, April 16.

It was an early start for Fionn, who had a soundcheck at 11.50am. The competition commenced at 3pm.

Fionn was second up in his category Amhránaiocht Aonair (solo singing), and he gave it 100 per cent.

Fionn had excellent support on the day from family, friends, and Blessington GAA. We also supported our Wicklow competitors from Aughhrim GAA, Carnew Emmets GAA, and Coolkenno GAA.

After what seemed like an eternity at approx 7.30pm, the winners were announced. Unfortunately, Fionn did not progress to the Scór na nÓg All-Ireland finals, which will be held in Killarney on Saturday, May 6.

Congratulations to Aughrim GAA on their win in the Ceol Uirlise (instrumental music) category.

Condolences: Offering our sincere condolences to the Ellis family on the passing of their Mother Patricia (Granny Ellis), in her 96th year. May she rest in peace.

NEWTOWN

Newtown GAA Lotto: The lotto jackpot was not won last week, the numbers were 13, 20, 21 and 25 There were two match-three winners. This week’s jackpot is €6,300.

The lotto draw is held every Monday evening at 8pm, tickets are only €2. The next lotto draw will be Monday, April 24.

Tickets are available to buy in local outlets including Newtown Credit Union, Nolan’s Post Office, Druids Well, Eugene’s food store, Mario’s, Pat Toolan Bookmakers, Ultima Oil, Ann Duffy’s flower shop, The Mount Kennedy Inn.

If you are interested in selling club lotto tickets, please get in contact with James Kelly or Robert Nolan.