Grant for impassable weir survey

A PROJECT based in the Garden County is one of 17 country-wide to receive funding from Inland Fisheries Ireland under the Habitats and Conservation Scheme for 2021.

€50,000 in funding has been awarded to the East Wicklow Rivers Trust. The grant will be used to fund surveys, reports and a feasibility study to identify the optimum solution for fish to move through an ‘impassable’ weir at Ballinglen Bridge on the Derry River in the Avoca catchment.

The East Wicklow Rivers Trust officially formed at the start of 2019. The driver behind the initial set up of the trust was a community based effort to engage in a planning process that had the potential to harm the Vartry river. The trust covers an area of over 1,300 square kilometers stretching from Bray to Arklow.

Since 2016, Inland Fisheries Ireland has made more than €4 million available through its various funding schemes, including the 2021 funds.

Under two separate funds, the Salmon and Sea Trout Rehabilitation, Conservation and Protection Fund and the Midland Fisheries Fund, eligible angling clubs, commercial fishermen and fishery owners were invited to apply for financial assistance.