Glencormac warriors of 1993 come together for 30-year reunion

Talented side claimed Division 3 honours back in the day

The Glencormac league winners of 1993 pictured this year outside Plucks. Fair to suggest they'd give plenty of Wicklow League teams a run for their money if they put their minds to it.

A band of Glencormac United footballing brothers from 1993 came together last weekend for a very special and enjoyable 30-year reunion.

Tales were spun, laughs were had, memories rekindled and the yardage on numerous scores increased by hefty amounts depending on the stage of the evening they were being remembered at.

The very useful Glencormac United team of that era claimed the WDFL Division 3 crown that year after a very successful campaign.

They finished level with Sandyford after 26 matches, so it went to a league play-off in the Carlisle Grounds which the Glens won 3-0, Damien Griffin, Ciaran O’Toole and Ger Hayes scoring on that memorable night.

All but three of the panel were in attendance, with two away and one unavailable.