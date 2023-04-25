Gaelcholáiste na Mara fall short in Leinster Schools decider

Callan students too good for Arklow side

Colaiste Abhainn Rí 2-9

A spirited fightback by Gaelcholáiste na Mara came up just short on Thursday in their South Leinster Junior football final.

Played in glorious sunshine in Pearse’s Park, a slow start, the concession of goals at the start of each half and turning down opportunities for points in the closing stages all added up to a disappointing day for the Arklow school.

The Kilkenny side were worthy winners and had plenty of classy footballers at their disposal. Their strength around the middle and score taking from distance in the early stages laid the groundwork for an unexpected win.

The Arklow school had swept all before them enroute to the final and were hot favourites. By the time Charlie Mernagh got them on the scoreboard in the seventh minute the Callan based school had 1-3 to their credit. The goal was somewhat of a gift, and they were using the wind to good effect in kicking long-range points.

Fenn Wolohan was causing problems for the Abhainn Ri backs with his direct running, and he kicked the last score of the half to send the teams in to the break with Abhainn Rí leading 1-8 to 0-3. With the wind at their backs in the second half, all was not lost.

Disaster struck right after the restart when a speculative ball into the Gaelcholáiste square found its way to the net, and it really looked bleak at that stage. The worst possible start. Mernagh had another point and they chipped away at the lead from then on. Charlie Mernagh then found the net midway through the half after a great move, and they were really back in it.

Fenn Wolohan pointed a free and captain Joe Kindlon who was dominating around the middle and driving forward at every opportunity got forward to kick a great point. Kyle Mills pointed a 45 and all of a sudden there was only a goal separating them.

Callan finally broke forward for a much-needed point with five minutes to play. Wolohan pointed another free and Brian McCall also found the range with a shot that could have easily crept under the bar.

With the Arklow lads now throwing everything forward trying to save the game another Callan break away point put two between them again. Arklow pressed hard and Cian Nolan almost got in for a goal and a last ditch 45 was blocked away by the massed ranks in blue now stationed in front of the Callan goal and after four minutes of added time they celebrated wildly when the final whistle sounded.

Gaelcholáiste had fine performers in Joe Kindlon, Fenn Wolohan, Charlie Mernagh, Jack Dempsey, Brian McCall and Aaron Mac Aodha.

Gaelcholáiste na Mara: Adam Ó’Laoire; Jack Mac Floinn, Luke MacCraith, Kyle Mac na Mhuilinn (0-1); Diarmuid Ó’Raghallaigh, Seosamh Ó’Caoindealbháin (0-1), Jack Ó’Diomsaigh; Brian Mac Cathmhaoil (0-1), Fenn Ó’hUallacháin (0-3); Charlie Meirtneach (1-2), Jack Ó’Braoin, Aaron Mac Aodha (0-2); Harry de Faoite, Cian Ó’Nualáin, Callum de Róiste. Subs: Cian Mac Reamoinn, Liam de Búrca, Dylan Ó’Loinsigh, Cillian De Ris, Cian Ó’Broin, Charlie Mac Thighearnáin, Zach Ó’Tuathail, Matthew Mac Amhlaidh, Lennon Broineach Mac Eiteagáin, Dara Ó’Blioscáin.

Referee: Kieron Kenny (Tinahely)