From Buddhist monk to a master craftsman working from his Wicklow home

Reporter David Medcalf enjoyed the view from the lakeside home of cabinet maker Stevan Hartung. The craftsman spoke of his love of good wood, of his time as a Buddhist monk and of an exciting commission from the National Museum

Stevan Hartung in his workshop. Photo: Barry Hamilton Expand
Stevan Hartung in his workshop. Photo: Barry Hamilton

Pieces of wood in Stevan Hartung's workshop.

Stevan Hartung. That’s not a typographical error. The forename really is Stevan, spelt with an A. And the Hartung is correct too. That must be a German surname, you may be thinking, and you would be correct.

Stevan was born in Stuttgart 53 years ago, though he has little or no memories of his time living in the city. His mother declared when he was two years old that she wanted to return to her native Ireland, insisting that the family must pack up and head for Dublin.

