From Buddhist monk to a master craftsman working from his Wicklow home

Stevan Hartung. That’s not a typographical error. The forename really is Stevan, spelt with an A. And the Hartung is correct too. That must be a German surname, you may be thinking, and you would be correct.

Stevan was born in Stuttgart 53 years ago, though he has little or no memories of his time living in the city. His mother declared when he was two years old that she wanted to return to her native Ireland, insisting that the family must pack up and head for Dublin.

So it comes about that Stevan Hartung has a gentle Irish accent and, though he has spent time in Scotland and in Berlin, he is very much Irish first. For the past couple of decades, he and his wife Chloe have been residents of County Wicklow.

Their home is in the townland of Kilbeg, next door to the village of Lacken, overlooking the sparkling splendours of Blessington Lake. It is here, in the workshop just a few metres from the front door, that he pursues his profession as a cabinet maker.

He insists that cabinet making is a dying trade, that the market for bespoke drawers and unique dressers and custom-made wardrobes is in decline. Householders, he laments, are increasingly reluctant to shell out the extra money to cover the expertise for something special.

It especially grieves him that people invest thousands of euro in fitted kitchens, often made of MDF or chipboard, which are doomed to either wilt or to be replaced. Anyone who doubts that there is an alternative way of thinking should have a look around Stevan’s own kitchen.

The room features plenty of timber, mellow brown timber, in work surfaces, in cupboards and on tabletops. This display of glorious wood looks as fresh as a new pin but the man who created it insists that it is more than 20 years in service.

He jumps up from the table to pull out a drawer and points out that there are no metal runners – another of his abominations. The drawers depend solely on his craftsmanship to open and close as smoothly as the day that they were first installed.

The timber, by the way, is Irish red beech – also known a flame beech - and, if you spend time in his company, the chances are that the conversation will turn to such matters before too long. The merits of various woods, their colour or their ability to respond to his chisel in the making of a joint, are seldom far from his mind. Though he occasionally uses imports, he has become increasingly committed to working with native material.

Stevan’s mother studied German in UCD and it was in an effort to improve her spoken grasp of the language that she went to Germany and worked as an au pair. While there she met her husband and the couple started their family there, before returning to live in South Dublin.

In order to give him an awareness of his Hartung cultural background, Stevan was sent to the German school in Clonskeagh. The education there was liberal in its ethos by the standards of the time, with both boys and girls in the classes, and no uniforms. Some subjects were taught entirely in German but Stevan reckons that his grasp of the language has since slipped away.

His father, a successful entrepreneur with a chain of men’s outfitters, was sceptical about his eldest son’s professed interest in the arts. When it came to choosing a college course, the decision to take industrial design at the National College of Art and Design was a compromise between the older man’s emphasis on the practical and his boy’s creative urges.

Stevan looks back on his four years at NCAD as a good experience, introducing him to how products across the range, from hairdryers to automobiles, were designed. He preferred the practical study element of the curriculum, making models in metal, in plastic and, of course, in wood. He also began to have reservations about the throwaway culture inherent in profit-seeking business, with goods made in such a way that they cannot be repaired.

After graduating he was hired by Dimension on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin – “the only job I ever had,” he smiles. “I am not an office worker.” The four staff in the product design department made a good team but the process of refining and re-refining designs on paper left him flat.

“I enjoyed getting paid but I thought to myself this is constricting and I had ethical concerns about the long term consequences of what we were doing. Something was not right.” He hankered to be making things and when Dimension dropped their industrial design operation in 1992, he was not altogether displeased.

Unemployed, he reverted to NCAD, where staff allowed him access to the workshop where he made a glass-topped table. The thrill of finding a buyer for his creation spurred him on to continue in furniture.

He moved to Berlin, apparently for no better reason than that an acquaintance had offered him somewhere to stay. He arrived in the city shortly after the famous Wall had been torn down during the collapse of the communist regime.

Berlin was a magnet at the time for those who aspired to an ‘alternative’ culture, among them many artisans. Stevan immediately felt at home as he lived in a converted laundry and sought out skilled craftspeople to be his guide.

He was taken on at a workshop where the pay was non-existent but he was allowed to sell his own designs. A commission to make an ash-timber table top with four metal legs earned him some valuable money as well as improving his technique: “That made me feel this was what I wanted to do.”

Back in Ireland, he was fortunate to be given use of an old out-building in Donnybrook where he used to lock himself away to work on pieces. The mood bordered on obsessive as he fitted out a new nightclub or churned out candlesticks as a cash earner.

His mother was supportive and, though sceptical about his son’s career choice, Stevan’s father backed him by buying machines needed for cabinet making. Then the seeker after alternatives opted out of Donnybrook and the rat race, deciding to become a Buddhist monk.

He entered a monastery on a Scottish island in the Forth of Clyde to practise meditation and retreat from the mass of humanity. However, this life of contemplation was not one of isolation as he continued to make furniture during the afternoons, this time for the Buddhist community rather than for commercial customers.

Arriving on the island intending to stay for a year, he ended up following the rituals of the monastery for four years. He eventually found the life of a monk too difficult but the experience brought him a wife. Chloe, English-born but brought up in Belgium, came for a retreat on the island in the year 2000 and the pair fell in love.

Back in Ireland, Stevan did not feel that he could face life in city after the wilds of Scotland, so he set up shop in Kilbeg, where they have lived since 2002 amidst the trees they have planted.

“Everything was done on a shoestring,” he reflects. “It was very basic for years.”

He insists that cabinet making on a small scale is a very difficult profession in a world where people have become used to factory produced furniture. Yet there is a market for the one-off pieces that he makes with painstaking care after talking to his customers: “You have to be empathetic. It works best when they trust me.”

His reputation has spread by word of mouth and he also has his own website where he shares his love of wood: “I don’t have a favourite, but I am always on the lookout for something different.”

In the past he has made items from dried bog oak which he describes as being like ebony in its appearance but of course Irish in origin. Such is his standing that he has appeared on RTE television and he has also received a special commission from the National Museum of Ireland.

The museum wants him to make a set of cabinets – but not cabinets designed to house or display their collection. The idea is to showcase the timbers that may be extracted from Irish ditches, prompting Stevan to embark on a nationwide search for suitable native raw material. The end result will become part of the design and craft collection housed at Collins Barracks.

As this prestigious project takes shape in his mind he speaks knowledgeably about the properties of various trees, many of which are not normally used in cabinetry, such as willow or alder. Where species are too small to make planks, such as hawthorn, crab apple or hawthorn, he may resort to making thin veneers in order to display their grain and colour.

“People are massively under-educated about trees,” he laments. “Sitka spruce has been a biodiversity disaster while rhododendron and laurel are a massive problem. Native woodland has been devastated.”

He wants to see more attention paid instead to hazel, cherry, spindle – the list goes on and Stevan Hartung is on the case.