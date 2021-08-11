Foróige teen raises €1,000 for ASH

(left) Olivia Burke, Rose Hill, Wicklow town and (right) Karen Joynt, Glenealy presenting a donation of €1,000 to Remi Le Mahieu of the ASH Animal Rescue Centre.

Olivia Burke of Rose Hill in Wicklow town and Karen Joynt of Glenealy were recent visitors to ASH Animal Rescue Centre in Rathdangan where they presented a cheque for €1,000 to owner Remi Le Mahieu.

Olivia, accompanied by her Foróige Big Brother Big Sister Mentor Karen climbed the ridge of Spinc, Glendalough as part of her involvement in the ‘Foróige Leadership for Life Programme’. The programme, run by youth workers at The WAY Project, Wicklow Town empowers young people to become inspiring leaders by taking action to make a positive change in their community.

Remi runs ASH Animal Sanctuary with his wife Helena, and the pair were delighted with Olivia and Karen’s generosity. ASH Animal Sanctuary is open Monday to Thursday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the same times on a Saturday.