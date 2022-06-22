Fleming and Byrne triumph in Wicklow poc fada but no adult competitors turn up on the day

Wicklow will not be represented by any adult hurlers or camogie players at the 2022 Leinster Poc Fada Championships on Mount Leinster in Carlow this Saturday after no candidates came forward to take part in the competition held in Ballinakill last Sunday.

Wicklow’s two-time national poc fada champion (1997 and 2000), Colin Byrne, was present in Ballinakill on the day of the Wicklow finals where he was keeping a close eye on his nephew and only male under-16 competitor, Lorcan Byrne, from Glenealy.

However, it must have been a sad day for all involved to see no adult player from within the entire county present themselves to have a shot at winning a county title and go forward to represent Wicklow in the Leinsters.

Even more regrettable surely, is the fact that Wicklow boasts stunning terrain up in the hills and mountains within which a county poc fada would be perfectly at home and yet the few competitors who did sign up competed around a course in Ballinakill itself rather than in surroundings akin to that of Mount Leinster where they will strut their stuff this weekend.

That’s not to say that the tight course designed by hurling officer Owen Doyle around the perimeter of the grounds in Ballinakill with a nominal area of mowed ground and a lot of what one would call ‘rough ground to swallow up any wayward shots built in was lacking.

Certainly not. And credit to the organisers for their efforts but you can’t help feeling that given the beautiful and rugged landscape within our county and with the relatively small but proud hurling and camogie community that exists within our borders that a much bigger event and much more hullaballoo in the lead up to it would have attracted more interest from competitors, attention from the public and coverage.

With no adults turning up, it was left to the under-16 camogie players and one under-16 hurler to fly the poc fada flag.

Whoever got around the course in Ballinakill with the least number of shots was deemed the winner and would therefore go forward to represent Wicklow in the Leinster finals next Saturday.

Each competitor had a spotter to go ahead of them that would keep an eye on any stray balls and to speed things up.

Five players took part in the under-16 camogie section: Claire Fleming of Avoca, Rebecca Murphy of Glenealy, Kayla Sheane of Annacurra, Laura Hannon of Kilcoole and Ella Verznova Downing of Éire Óg Greystones.

It was very competitive throughout. It wasn’t all about distance with every shot, you had to gauge some shots to go around 90-degree corners along the course.

A number of sliotars were lost throughout the competition but there were a lot of well executed shots also in a very closely fought encounter.

Claire Fleming of Avoca took the honours by the smallest of margins, a one-shot victory with 25 shots to Glenealy’s Rebecca Murphy, with 26 shots in second place.

Wicklow Camogie Chairman Ivor Lehane presented Claire with her certificate and each competitor received a new hurl from David Moran Hurls.

A number of under-16 hurlers had entered during the week, however Lorcan Byrne of Glenealy was the only attendee on the day and will go forward to represent Wicklow next Saturday, after he did a circuit of the course alongside Wicklow goalie, Bob Fitzgerald.

Lorcan was presented with his certificate by organiser, Wicklow Hurling GDA Conor Daly, along with Lorcan’s uncle, Colin Byrne, who enjoyed two magical championship journeys up in the Cooley mountains in Louth in 1997 and 2000.

Limerick hurler Colin Ryan is the current holder of the national poc fada title.