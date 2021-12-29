First Goal Mile in Bray is a great success

Back from left: Sean and Matthew Fenlon. Front: Tommy O’Connor, David Wilkins, Olive Mates and Rory O’Connor all making up the Goal Run Bray team.

People from Bray laced up their runners to take part in the town’s first Goal Mile on Christmas Day.

The heavy rain did not deter those who took part in the festive fundraiser. There were three socially distanced start times between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with the route starting in the vicinity from the bandstand on Bray Promenade.

Volunteers were also on hand with collection buckets to raise much-needed funds to support Goal’s work in vulnerable communities around the world.

While the weather was stormy, those who took part were in good spirits and had wrapped up well in rain jackets, coats, rain gear, scarves and Santa hats. People of all ages took part, with some families bringing their dogs to join in the fun.

Organisers thanked all those who supported the event or helped out in any way.

Meanwhile, around 100 people took part in the annual Goal Mile at Shanganagh Park in Shankill on Christmas Day. Goal Miles were also held in Blessington, and Aughrim over the festive period. The annual event is an established part of the festive calendar and has become an annual family tradition for many of those who take part.

Tinahely and Glenealy are due to host Goal Mile events on New Year’s Day. For more information, visit goalglobal.org/goal-mile-events-2021/