First Goal Mile in Bray is a great success

From left: Tim, Rachel, Emma, Leah and Daniel Paul. Expand
Tommy O&rsquo;Connor with his brother Cllr Rory O&rsquo;Connor. Expand
Back from left: Sean and Matthew Fenlon. Front: Tommy O&rsquo;Connor, David Wilkins, Olive Mates and Rory O&rsquo;Connor all making up the Goal Run Bray team. Expand
Rachel and Dolores Gilliland from Bray Runners. Expand
Hugh, Muireann and Sarah Fitzmaurice with their pet Ruby. Expand
David Wilkins and Naomi Byrne. Expand
The MacMaolain family from Bray. Expand
From left: Graham Kearns with Philip Cooney, Avril Leonard with Maeve, Philip and Conor Cooney. Expand
Rían and Caoimhín MacMaolain with John McCarthy and William Quill. Expand
Dean Maguire and Aisling Walsh with Anú and Laoise Walsh Maguire. Expand
Brian with Ben, Charlie, Hugh and Hilary Kitson. Expand

From left: Tim, Rachel, Emma, Leah and Daniel Paul.

Tommy O&rsquo;Connor with his brother Cllr Rory O&rsquo;Connor.

Back from left: Sean and Matthew Fenlon. Front: Tommy O&rsquo;Connor, David Wilkins, Olive Mates and Rory O&rsquo;Connor all making up the Goal Run Bray team.

Rachel and Dolores Gilliland from Bray Runners.

Hugh, Muireann and Sarah Fitzmaurice with their pet Ruby.

David Wilkins and Naomi Byrne.

The MacMaolain family from Bray.

From left: Graham Kearns with Philip Cooney, Avril Leonard with Maeve, Philip and Conor Cooney.

Rían and Caoimhín MacMaolain with John McCarthy and William Quill.

Dean Maguire and Aisling Walsh with Anú and Laoise Walsh Maguire.

Brian with Ben, Charlie, Hugh and Hilary Kitson.

People from Bray laced up their runners to take part in the town’s first Goal Mile on Christmas Day.

The heavy rain did not deter those who took part in the festive fundraiser. There were three socially distanced start times between 10.30 a.m. and 11 a.m. with the route starting in the vicinity from the bandstand on Bray Promenade.

Volunteers were also on hand with collection buckets to raise much-needed funds to support Goal’s work in vulnerable communities around the world.

While the weather was stormy, those who took part were in good spirits and had wrapped up well in rain jackets, coats, rain gear, scarves and Santa hats. People of all ages took part, with some families bringing their dogs to join in the fun. 

Organisers thanked all those who supported the event or helped out in any way.

Meanwhile, around 100 people took part in the annual Goal Mile at Shanganagh Park in Shankill on Christmas Day.  Goal Miles were also held in Blessington, and Aughrim over the festive period. The annual event is an established part of the festive calendar and has become an annual family tradition for many of those who take part. 

Tinahely and Glenealy are due to host Goal Mile events on New Year’s Day. For more information, visit goalglobal.org/goal-mile-events-2021/

