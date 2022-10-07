Wicklow

Felix Larkin recalls the legacy of Parnell as Ivy Day approaches

On the eve of a weekend of remembrance for Charles Stewart Parnell, reporter David Medcalf spoke to academic director of the Parnell Society, Felix Larkin, who spoke of his own background and indulged in a few Parnell ‘what-ifs’

Felix Larkin. Expand
Felix Larkin outside the Woodenbridge Hotel. Expand
&lsquo;In memoriam: Charles Stewart Parnell&rsquo; by J. Percy Hayes. This highly imaginative composition dates from long before the great boulder of Wicklow granite bearing Parnell&rsquo;s name, which now distinguishes his grave, was put in place. Expand

wicklowpeople

Charles Stewart Parnell died more than 130 years ago – but he is certainly not forgotten. His 16 eventful years as a member of the parliament in London did much to prepare the way for the eventual break away from the United Kingdom in 1922. The man from Rathdrum, a Protestant member of the landed gentry, was hugely popular with all classes across his native island for a spell in the 1880s. And he also succeeded in forging critical relationships with English politicians as land reforms were instigated to give some element of fairness to Irish country life.

The Irish Parliamentary Party he led for the decade up to his death, was largely overtaken in due course by the rise of Sinn Féin. And his personal standing was eroded by the scandal of his relationship with divorcee Kitty O’Shea, considered truly shocking by many prim Victorians.

