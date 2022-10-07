Felix Larkin recalls the legacy of Parnell as Ivy Day approaches

Charles Stewart Parnell died more than 130 years ago – but he is certainly not forgotten. His 16 eventful years as a member of the parliament in London did much to prepare the way for the eventual break away from the United Kingdom in 1922. The man from Rathdrum, a Protestant member of the landed gentry, was hugely popular with all classes across his native island for a spell in the 1880s. And he also succeeded in forging critical relationships with English politicians as land reforms were instigated to give some element of fairness to Irish country life.

The Irish Parliamentary Party he led for the decade up to his death, was largely overtaken in due course by the rise of Sinn Féin. And his personal standing was eroded by the scandal of his relationship with divorcee Kitty O’Shea, considered truly shocking by many prim Victorians.

Yet Felix Larkin jokes happily that he (along with a few other diehards) is proud to be considered a card-carrying member of a party in fact long extinct. Felix rejoices in the title of ‘academic director’ to the Parnell Society which has been championing the great man for the past 25 years plus by organising an annual summer school.

The school took a break in 2020 and 2021 for Covid but it has risen from the ashes of lockdown to present a shortened programme over the coming weekend (October 7-9). Astute readers may notice that this is far from being summer but apparently August is no longer a good month when it comes to recruiting speakers.

The academic director, aged 71, describes himself as a retired civil servant who hails from Clontarf but who now resides in Cabinteely. The interview for the ‘People’ was conducted at the Woodenbridge Hotel, where the Parnell Society is hosting a two-day symposium on Friday, October 7 and Saturday, October 8. Then the action will switch on Sunday to the cemetery in Glasnevin where Taoiseach Micheál Martin will lay a wreath on Parnell’s tomb…

Over tea and scones, Felix recalls how he was dispatched to St Paul’s in Raheny to receive his secondary education. The most keenly pursued subject on the agenda at the school was rugby, but poor eyesight meant that young Larkin was ill-equipped to succeed on the sports field.

“I can’t see without glasses,” he explains. “I had no prowess on the rugby field, so I counted for nothing and became bolshy as I refused to attend training.” The rebellious teenager feared the worst when a priest newly appointed to the staff called him aside but the teacher offered no threat or punishment.

Instead, he explained to Felix that he was looking for a volunteer to work in the new school library. Two years serving as school librarian gave Felix a outlet for his natural bookishness and influenced the course of his life from there on.

He moved in 1968 from St Paul’s on to UCD to study those two most bookish of subjects, English and history. He still drops the names of some of the English department lecturers, such as Gus Martin and Seamus Deane, with undimmed awe.

But his special admiration is reserved for the history dons who included Dudley Edwards and FX Martin, with a young Ronan Fanning coming up through the ranks. Learning from such luminaries was a privilege, he reckons as he looks back on time spent first in Earlsfort Terrace and later on the new campus in Belfield.

The out-of-town location was little more than a building site and the student bar was in an ‘awful’ pre-fabricated building. He took his BA and ran – escaping to the National Library back in the middle of town to carry out research for a master’s degree. His topic was a history of the ‘Freeman’s Journal’ newspaper from 1916 up to its demise in 1924. The paper had long been the organ of the Irish Parliamentary Party, tending to favour Parnell in its coverage when the great man was to the fore in political affairs.

Felix Larkin never ceased his interest in history but success in the public service examinations led him in another direction. He became an administrative officer in the Department of Finance which, he notes wryly, was stuffed full of historians at the time. His interview for the post was taken up in large part with a review of his work on the ‘Freeman’s Journal’ which had ceased publication almost half a century earlier.

“It sounds ludicrous,” he concedes, “but it was a fair way of judging me.” The master’s thesis was mentioned in his CV. “If I was bullshitting, then they were going to catch me out.” The Minister for Finance when the young bureaucrat first reported for duty in his best sports jacket and tie at Government Buildings was Richie Ryan. He reckons that the most impressive intellectually of the ministers he served under was Alan Dukes, later leader of Fine Gael – “a very fine mind, prepared to engage with ideas.”

However, Felix refuses to be any further drawn on the merits, or otherwise, of his political masters beyond observing that some were more suited to the post than others. While in the department, he became an expert in corporate taxation and helped to establish the Irish Financial Services Centre.

Then in 1991 he transferred to the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA), keeping tabs on savings held in post office accounts. After 18 years at the NTMA, he took advantage of an early retirement offer, which allowed him to become a full-time, freelance historian at the age of 58.

He had kept his hand in over the years by constant reading and made contributions to the ‘Dictionary of Irish Biography’ issued by the Royal Irish Academy. Freed of the nine-to-five he has immersed himself in the past, with particular emphasis on the art of political cartooning.

He uncovered a stock of original humorous drawings produced by Ernest Forbes under the pen-name Shemus for the ‘Freeman’s Journal’, now held by the National Museum. And he made contributions to various journals, as well as becoming academic director of the Parnell Society over the period from 2013 to 2015, and since resumed for the 2022 programme.

Ties to the society were forged in 2011 when he was invited to give a lecture at the summer school on the relationship of Parnell with the press. His speech was delivered in the chapel at Avondale where the school traditionally staged its activities until Covid called a halt for two years.

Coillte, which runs the estate where the politician grew up, used lockdown to turn the place into a major tourist attraction, prompting the society to switch to Woodenbridge, at least for now.

Felix is all set to welcome a distinguished set of speakers to the hotel, with the list including Daniel Mulhall, Sophie Cooper, Sonja Tiernan, Martin O’Donoghue and Ronan McGreevy.

However, his particular enthusiasm is reserved for an appearance by Italian historian Eugenio Biagini of Cambridge University. Biagini is an authority on William Gladstone, the British prime minister who was persuaded by Charles Parnell that Ireland should be accorded independence. It did not happen, of course. Both men were long dead by the time the twenty-six counties were finally established as a separate entity.

Felix Larkin tells himself that historians should not indulge in what-ifs – but the temptation is hard to resist. What if Parnell had not been undermined by the Kitty O’Shea romance? What if Gladstone had not decided that British public opinion would not stand for his friend’s personal arrangements? He is convinced that the result would have been a more peaceful and united Ireland, pointing out that Parnell helped to remove guns from Irish politics back in 1878...

“We would like to get back to Avondale,” he ruminates on the future of the summer school, which has now been re-branded a symposium. His ambition is to have greater local involvement in the society, though he has to acknowledge that Charles Stewart Parnell was not the most Wicklow-centred native of the county.

When first elected to Westminster, he represented the constituency of Meath, later transferring to be MP for Cork. He resided for much of his life in England, where he was closer to the levers of power. Nevertheless, he retained a powerful hold over the allegiance of Irish people who turned out in large numbers for his funeral in 1891. Felix suggests that even the Irish bishops of the Roman Catholic church were not initially disposed to make a fuss about his relationship with a divorced woman. Rather it was Gladstone who punctured Parnell’s power with his decision that he could not do business with someone so unconventional in his private life.

Parnell was just 45 years of age when he died in England and his body was brought back to Dublin. It was reported that 20,000 people turned out for the obsequies and that many of them carried sprigs of ivy. This inspired the name Ivy Day for the annual commemoration of his internment which Micheál Martin will attend on Sunday.