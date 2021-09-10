Derelict sites on Arklow Main Street are ‘dangerous’

CLLR Peir Leonard thinks more needs to be done to tackle derelict sites in Wicklow towns and villages.

Speaking at the meeting of Wicklow County Council, the Independent Councillor expressed surprise that the monthly manager’s report only had two derelict sites listed.

Cllr Leonard commented; “I notice there are only two derelict sites in the report. I know for a fact there are over four located on Main Street in Arklow. They are in a seriously dangerous condition. You have rooms that aren’t intact, and in some cases there is asbestos.”